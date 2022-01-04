Alister Malcolm | creating mood and message in moments

The contemplative beauty of the North Devon coast, which reflects a lifetime is captured with spectacular pacing and storytelling in the micro short A Moment By The Coast from Alister Malcolm.

“It’s taken me years and countless attempts to try and visually encapsulate how much I love this place,” says Alister about the film which was shot on Westward Ho! beach.

Born and bred in North Devon Alister recently graduated with a first class honours degree in filmmaking.

Passion

“I have been making short films since the age of 12 years old. I have an immense passion for visual storytelling, particularly in coastal and rural landscapes such as the South West,” he told D&CFilm.

“I have had two of my films showcased in Ceredigion museum in Wales as well as two showcased by Welsh TV network Hansh S4C during my three years living and exploring Wales.

Roots

“After spending some time working in film and TV, I am back to my roots in Devon now and am actively looking at pursuing cinematography opportunities in this wonderful part of the world.”

As a youngster, Alister Malcolm began by messing around with the family camera.

“I found myself documenting trips and parts of my life and editing them together on our boxy Windows XP computer. This then lead to me eventually writing and creating stories and roping childhood friends in to act with me.

“By the end of secondary school, I got my own first camera, in which I started pursuing and studying still photography. I then took what I had learnt from my time playing around as a kid and decided to continue creating short films.

Cinematographer

“By 18 I had created a 3 monitor video installation for a gallery as well as numerous short films and knew I wanted to be a cinematographer.”

He’s been making films for over 10 years now and studied the craft at both A Level and University degree standard.

That has also included work on a Universal Pictures feature film set and a BBC Wales TV pilot alongside the likes of David Walliams, Miriam Margoyles, Tamsin Greig and Andie MacDowell, learning how the industry operates. As well as student films he has worked as a freelance DP on multiple productions with and without crew/budget and as a Videographer creating marketing video content.

Inspiration

“Most of my visual inspiration comes from photography and music,” said Alister. “I am both a photographer and musician and always find still images inspiring a lot of my wider moving image work, and music inspiring the mood and message.

“In terms of narrative, I actually get a lot of inspiration from some of the avant-garde and artistic music videos that tell stories. I find the narrative structure very interesting and the visual storytelling is usually heightened due to lack of dialogue. I also am inspired by a lot of documentary work, particularly those documenting working class and rural areas with the UK.”

Loveletter

A Moment By The Coast was filmed on Westward Ho! beach in North Devon, a couple minutes from where he lives and grew up in Bideford.

“It’s more of a personal loveletter than anything too narrative. My previous project was Yn Y Twyni a short psychological thriller that was part of a 48 hour challange and placed second by the judges and first for peoples’ choice.”

From his North Devon base, Alister is actively looking for projects to work on.

