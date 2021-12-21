D&CFilm

Maddie Jane Warren | One Of Us music video

Country can be complicated, and this music video for Maddie Jane Warren single One Of Us highlights emotional heartbreak in what masquerades as domestic bliss.

Maddie sings of doomed love and betrayal, made all the more wrenching with an abundance of romance in what appears to be a settled home. There’s an emotional maelstrom beneath the pristine surface, and this is what country is all about. It is directed by Dom Lee.

Maddie is no stranger to performing. As well as being a singer songwriter she’s appeared in the stage production of Kinky Boots in the Queens Theatre Barnstaple.

Settle in for a song that will tie your heart in knots.

