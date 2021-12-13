Young filmmakers rise the PCA 72 Hour Film Challenge

The hardest thing about any creative venture can often be getting the thing done. Which is why deadlines can be a ‘good thing’. The 72 Hour Film Challenge at Plymouth College of Art – the screening of which was hosted by Plymouth Arts Cinema – set out barriers, limitations, stipulations and a deadline. The films had to be completed within 72 hours, ready for the screening and the prize giving.

What’s in the box?

Not since Katherine Hepburn caused mayhem with an intercostal clavicle has ‘what’s in the box?’ been uttered with such consequences. The phrase was stipulated to be included in all the films.

The variety of imagination it sparked ranged from the artful, through comedic to ominous and back again.

Filmmaking flex

This film challenge was aimed at young people aged 15-19, who were tempted into flexing their creative filmmaking muscles. Other more widely focused challenges are planned in the future. And if this screening of visual flair, storytelling know-how and stylistic flourish is anything to go by it will be a rollicking event.

One of the joys of the time-limited challenge is they actually foster an element of joy and camaraderie in the audience as well as those who take part.

Feedback

A bonus for the filmmakers who entered will be written feedback on their submission from Plymouth College of Art Senior Lecturer in Film & Screen Arts Chris Bailey, who organised, introduced the films and presented the prizes.

Still from Amelia Varley’s Lost Frequencies

Winners will receive a one-to-one assessment of their film. This is along with tickets to Plymouth Arts Cinema and a Go-Pro for the school.

The assessment of the films was intricate with five judges looking at five categories: technical quality; editing; storytelling; inventiveness, and overall quality of the film.

Rhythmic

Picking up the top prize was The Cure by Neve James. The judges said it “had a great use of set design and was well acted. It had an interesting premise a well-developed story that worked rhythmically and kept the audience intrigued. It had really nice and crisp audio.”

The 72 Hour Film Challenge from Plymouth College of Art revealed the adept inventiveness and ability of a generation of filmmakers. And promises more.

Top image: still from The Cure by Neve James

