Bad Beat | debut short from Jake Cauty

Bad Beat, written and directed by Jake Cauty, is a dark comedy about rookie criminals trying to pull off a bank heist.
Shot in Devon (Seale-Hayne near Newton Abbot to be a bit less general and only slightly more exact), the short will be premiered in January 2022, and has been created by the award-winning JPC outfit.
Last time we post to Jake he’d just been won an award for his filmmaking. And we’d previously spent a very favourable couple of hours quaffing coffee and chatting ice hockey.
Find out what Jake and the JPCFilm get up to on the website | Facebook | Instagram
