I’m Not Ready | a monumental emotional journey

You don’t have to travel to undertake a monumental journey. In I’m Not Ready, a short film by Gino Tarabotto, there’s distance, but it’s the internal mental and emotional voyage that is compelling.

At the start of the short Mick is eager to hear from his girlfriend Melissa, who has travelled to Haiti to assist with earthquake relief.

Communication is disrupted and when she does get in touch not only does she have news that she’ll be staying longer, but she also shares some information that shakes Mick to his core.

There’s a small epic feel to this essentially little but life-changing story. And it has a fundamental bread and butter importance that is well worth investigating.

In this one-hander, Andy Dixon plays Mick. While we watch Mick grapple with his past and his future, there’s a sense of mystery about the kind of person he is. By the end, it’s a question about the kind of person he is to be. That’s some shift and Andy embodies that incremental internal journey with the sense of a thriller.

There are external clues, too, as Mick makes his way through his locale – the beer drinking out in the street. And the exasperation at home. But the pacing and the performance pull us through. And for the Mick character, as for so many, it’s his mother that helps.

There are oceans between Mick and Melissa, and there are oceans of questions and debates to be had about that nature of responsibility, parents and families.

Calling in at under nine minutes, London and Devon filmmaker Gino Tarabotto has created a glimpse at an emotional tectonic shift that should take aeons.

As with all good shorts, I’m Not Ready is a surprising film, not for where you begin, but as the jumping off point from where you end and the distance you’ve travelled in between.

Gino Tarabotto | web | Instagram

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

