Plymouth College of Art is offering young people the chance to take part in its first Film Challenge for schools and colleges, giving students the chance to win a brand new GoPro 10 kit for their school.

Invitation

The Plymouth College of Art 72 Hour Film Challenge is an invitation for young people aged 15 to 19 to produce a short film, no longer than 7 minutes. The theme for this first competition will be the festive season. Schools and colleges are invited to take part in this free entry challenge, where as well as a brand new GoPro 10, there are also great prizes available for the winning films.

Shoot, edit and submit

Filmmakers have 72 hours, from 9am on Friday 10 December until 9am on Monday 13 December, to shoot, edit and submit their finished films. Finished films will premiere in a screening on Monday 13 December, from 4pm until 6pm, at Plymouth Arts Cinema, the city’s only independent arthouse cinema. The screening will also be livestreamed for those who are unable to attend in person.

Competition and prizes

The films will be judged by a team of professional filmmakers, curators, and lecturers from the BA (Hons) Film & Screen Arts, and BA (Hons) Sound Arts degree programs. The winning entries and filmmakers will be presented with:

Free tickets to a screening of their choice at Plymouth Arts Cinema

A production consultation with one of the filmmakers who teach on the BA (Hons) Film and Screen Arts degree at Plymouth College of Art

A voucher towards submitting their film to other film festivals

A brand new GoPro 10 kit for their school or college

Filmmaking talent

Chris Bailey, Senior Lecturer on BA (Hons) Film & Screen Arts said, “We are really excited to see what kind of new filmmaking talent is out there in schools and colleges. The UK has a reputation for producing incredible filmmakers like Danny Boyle, Ben Wheatley and Steve McQueen and we can’t wait to see fresh, new, talented creatives coming to the fore.

Creative voices

“Over the years technology has improved to the point that now everyone has the ability to become a filmmaker and to tell innovative stories using this medium. We want to recognise that the world needs these creative voices, now more than ever, and want to celebrate and share new ideas and perspectives.”

To participate in the Film Challenge, representatives from schools and colleges must register online by 9 December. Click here to register.

Work created by BA (Hons) Film & Screen Arts students and alumni from Plymouth College of Art is available on the course Instagram and Vimeo accounts, as well as visiting Plymouth College of Art’s 2021 Graduate Showcase.

For anybody interested in studying film, screen or sound arts, the next on-campus Open Day at Plymouth College of Art takes place on 15 January, featuring opportunities to speak to academics, students, the college’s award-winning Students’ Union, and support staff about what’s on offer. Anybody who can’t wait until then can contact Plymouth College of Art directly to arrange a personalised tour of the college’s campus and facilities by emailing hello@pca.ac.uk.

