Between The Lines | musical short launches into crowdfunder

A short musical film that dives into the fantasy world of the books in song and dance is the kind of grand project of big imagination that puts a smile on your face, feet and heart. Between The Lines, the musical, has started a crowdfunder for its next fantasy steps.

By its own admission, Between The Lines is an upbeat, fun and slightly bonkers musical comedy short film.

Unashamedly positive

“Unashamedly positive, we feel this film is the perfect tonic after a difficult two years which will leave you with a smile on your face!” they say.

The trailer had its premiere at the English Riviera Film Festival, where composer Grace Hancock was on hand to award best sound to Harry Brokensha for Guide Me Home.

Between The Lines follows the trials of shy book lover Jane as she is tasked with saving the library from closure. Help arrives in the form of the characters in the books she so dearly loves.

A lot of heart

“We knew we wanted to make something with a positive message which also had a lot of heart,” say the Between The Line-ers.

“The idea of a shy lead character trying to find her voice tied in well with setting the film in the quiet environment of a library. This decision, in turn, opened up a new avenue to explore – funding cuts to much needed local services.”

Counsellors

It’s the same team who were behind the award-winning short Counsellors. That was a musical made under the constraints of the Exeter Phoenix 48 Hour Film Challenge. With, you guessed it, the whole thing being put together in just two days.

Between The Lines is even more ambitious. with a ‘wide variety of exciting locations, stunning sets and costumes and a host of talented South West based actors and crew, all getting on board and lending us their time and high tech equipment.’

The crowdfunder will help cover the costs of hiring locations, recording studio, props and costumes along with submission fees film festivals.

Producers

The rewards for donations include early viewing of the film, the soundtrack, and a commentary. You could even bag yourself a producer credit.

Between The Lines is directed by Dom Lee, who we’ve interviewed a number of times and is the big wheel in the SWFilmMail newsletter, which we support. (Eagled-eyed readers will have noticed a change in style while Dom has been busy with the film. Some have found it quirky and engaging – thanks mom. Others have written long missives on why they feel they can no longer subscribe.)

Get over to The Between the Lines crowdfunder and explore the ideas and help it get made. Everyone’s welcome at the library.

