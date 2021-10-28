Demon of the tunnel: Welcome to Hell | passion resurrected

It’s fitting that Halloween weekend sees the premiere of a film called DEMON OF THE TUNNEL: Welcome to Hell. Filmmaker Jack Turner explains the development of this passion project.

D&CFilm: Where can we see your film?

Jack Turner: My new project “DEMON OF THE TUNNEL: Welcome to Hell” has been a passion project for months since the original film came out in October 2020. So, what’s new about this cut? This cut includes never-before-seen footage that never made it into the original cut & a brand new Soundtrack created by the wonderful Jasmine Otley. She has worked wonders on the Music for this film and showed dedication from the word go! You can see “DEMON OF THE TUNNEL: Welcome to Hell” on my Youtube channel this Saturday on my YouTube channel “Jack Turner Filmmaker”. I also must give massive credit to my good friend Harry Moorcroft who helped me make this film!

D&CFilm: What’s got you into film?

Jack Turner: Now that you all have seen a few projects of mine on “D&CFilm“, It’s hard to pinpoint what’s really got me into films because my projects are so different from one and another. Really, filmmakers inspired me throughout my life. I love different styles towards films such as a dark gritty films from the minds of “Matt Reeves” & “Zack Snyder”. That style is my favourite! You can see this style in “DEMON OF THE TUNNEL: Welcome to Hell”.

D&CFilm: What’s your experience and where does this film fit in your filmmaking?

Jack Turner: Getting the chance to go redo an existing film Harry and I created a year ago is something that’s interested me since it was released. I love the idea of only seeing the colour red throughout the film, as it gives the film a gothic tone like “Sin City”. George Lucas once said that films are never done, they are just abandoned and this film is the perfect example. Take the things that didn’t work and make them work. I encourage all emerging filmmakers to do the same! It’s a lot of fun to redo a project!

D&CFilm: What’s your inspiration: visually; in terms of narrative?

Jack Turner: Harry and I both love films, especially Sci-fi horror films from Alien to Nightmare on Elm Street. This can be seen throughout the new film. However, for me personally, what really inspired me that I constantly spoke about to Harry during our Phone calls (when in Post – Production stages) are films like “Seven” & “The Batman” because they are gritty films and what I love the most about these films (one of which hasn’t even been released yet!) is how to engage the audience by making them part of the story!

D&CFilm: Where was it filmed?

Jack Turner: This film was shot in the Obridge tunnel in Taunton. What I’m proud of the most about this film is when the original film was released, a lot of people told us that they will never go to the Obridge tunnel after watching the film! Having a random area in Taunton and make terrifying for the audience is an achievement, as a storyteller. Imagine watching this film!!!

D&CFilm: Anything else you’d like to add?

Jack Turner: I just want to thank Jasmine Otley & Harry Moorcroft for being part of this film. They have worked wonders throughout the making of this film. We started in early July 2021 and finished mid-October (a couple of weeks ago!). Please share our film when it’s released, it would mean a lot to us three!

See more of Jack Turner's films on his website

