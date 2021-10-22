Celebrating Cornwall Film Festival’s 20th Anniversary Year

Cornwall Film Festival, the South West’s largest regional film festival, is celebrating its 20th Anniversary Year, it was announced today.

The in-person festival offers an entertaining, diverse programme of films from Monday, 15 November to Sunday, 21 November 2021 in partnership with Falmouth Town Council at the new venue The Princess Pavilions, Falmouth. The week-long event includes a full programme of films, Q&As, masterclasses, and industry events. Thanks to a BFI Film Audience Network award, using funds from the National Lottery, to support this activity, the festival will reach a wider range of audiences throughout the region.

The Climate features strongly in the programme this year with the important CORNWALL CLIMATE STORIES, a series of films presented by real people talking about their own experiences, highlighting the local side of a global crisis featuring dramatic drone, underwater and other spectacular footage from around the Duchy. This all-Cornish production aims to motivate people to get on board, sparking conversations about what we can all do to help in our own homes, villages and towns. Also screening – the International hit BECOMING COUSTEAU, directed by Liz Garbus, who dives into the life of environmentalist and undersea explorer Jacques Cousteau.

20 years of supporting film in Cornwall – audiences will have the opportunity to see 3 Shorts programmes, including the prestigious Cornwall International Shorts programme, Student and Regional Shorts, and an invited showcase of the best South West filmmaking talent, bringing worthy filmmakers to national attention.

Industry Day – strengthening Cornish ties to the UK creative industries with a range of workshops, talks and masterclasses. The BFI Network, the UK’s l film agencies will support people to discover, develop and fund new and emerging writers, directors and producers. A Pasty and a Pint networking lunch for all media professionals in Cornwall to unwind and meet others in their field, plus much more…

Screen Stars of Tomorrow is the extraordinarily talent-rich youth bash for 16-18-year-olds in Cornwall on Tuesday 16 November 2021. Content is invited from FE Colleges and schools in Cornwall, judged with selected work screened + talks provided by industry professionals. Ending in an Awards giving and the prestigious Rising Star award.

The New Wave Young People’s Jury Programme – Encouraging Creativity and Culture to Thrive in the Digital Arts through events, education, community and industry projects. The programme for 18-24-year-olds seeks to nurture visual literacy, criticism and decision making and will culminate in the New Wave Jury Prize awarded to one of the nominated short films in the competition

Affordable Pricing – With a passion for developing younger cinemagoers, Cornwall Film Festival is offering reduced ticket pricing for all 16–30-year-olds. Tickets pricing begins at £5 with full pricing information available on the website. Pay what you can screenings – £2, £4 and £8, we WON’T ask you for your ID, proof of earnings or anything else! All we ask is your honesty!” on all short films programmes, BECOMING COUSTEAU & THE CARD COUNTER.

Highlights – UK premieres such as the much-anticipated latest treasure from Céline Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Girlhood), PETITE MAMAN, a sublime modern fairytale about the quiet wonder of mother-daughter relationships. ALI & AVA by popular British Director Clio Barnard (Selfish Giant) premiered at the 2021 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight. MEMORY BOX A poignant drama exploring the powerful role that memory plays across generations. The Oscar-tipped Kristen Stewart plays Lady Diana SPENCER who decides to end her marriage to Prince Charles from the Award-winning director Pablo Larraín (Jackie) with another poignant portrait of one of the world’s most impactful female figures. The massive and uncompromising hit TITANE is the 2021 Palme d’Or winner from director Julia Ducounau (Raw) explores themes of gender, identity, and sexuality through body horror.

New Venue – the Princess Pavilions is a beautiful, open airy space that is fully accessible and has no steps, stairs or barriers to entry. Accessible programme – LAMB stars Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) in a dark, atmospheric folktale that tests the limits of human nature, subtitled screenings that display the dialogue as well as additional auditory information on the screen. THE CARD COUNTER starring Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish is an afternoon Relaxed Screening.

The Festival closes with the Berlinale Golden Bear winner BAD LUCK BANGING OR LOONY PORN Director Radu Jude (Aferim!) delivers an incendiary mix of unconventional form, irreverent humour and scathing commentary on hypocrisy and prejudice in our societies.

The full programme and booking available via www.mormediacharity.org

