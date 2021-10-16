Remembering Ghostbusters: How to make an indie doc feature

Ghostbusters broke new cinematic ground as well as being a heap load of spooky, slimy fun. And nowhere uncovers and shares the sense of creative discovery than critically acclaimed documentary CLEANIN’ UP THE TOWN: Remembering Ghostbusters by filmmaker siblings Anthony and Claire Bueno, The pair will be on hand for a special presentation at Torquay Museum for the English Riviera Film Festival.

CLEANIN’ UP THE TOWN: Remembering Ghostbusters took the Buenos 12 years to make, and their insight into filmmaking, resolve and dedication is invaluable to anyone who has wondered how magic makes it to the screen,

Talking about magic, ‘the documentary hallmarks the extraordinary achievements made by the filmmakers working in the photo chemical era.

‘It reveals a story of ingenuity, innovation and emphasises just how ambitious Ghostbusters was to make.’

Thorough without being scholarly, and snappy without being glib, Cleanin’ Up The Town: Remembering Ghostbusters is a romping and fascinating insight into the film and filmmaking.

“There was never a point we were not going to do it. We just kept chipping away,” Claire told D&CFilm.

The documentary demonstrates how collectively the filmmakers defied adverse time constraints, to make Ghostbusters the movie that inadvertently changed the film industry forever.

Remembering Ghostbusters: How to make an Independent Documentary Feature Film is at Torquay Museum on 4 November 2021 5pm. Get your tickets

