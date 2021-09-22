6 days of film at the English Riviera Film Festival

6 days for films are lined up for the next instalment of the English Riviera Film Festival. This means more films, more variety and more opportunities to see and take part in sampling the wealth of filmmaking talent the festival attracts.

The screenings take place at Torquay’s Artizan Gallery. ahead of English Riviera International Film Awards day at South Devon College. They include a selection of submitted films that just missed out on the award nominations, chosen by the Festival Judges and Festival Director John Tomkins.

Scope to show more films

Teaming up with Artizan Gallery “gives us more scope to show more films,” John tells us. ‘Which is awesome,’ he says. “It’s a very strong lineup of films.”

Included in the Artizan Gallery screening selection are three days of short films plus two days of animation.

Local and international

There will be absolutely loads of films from the South West, alongside films that have been submitted internationally, from Spain, Slovenia, USA, Canada, as well as closer to home from Devon, Cornwall, Plymouth College of Art and other colleges.

There will be different screening slots at the Lucius Street venue of Aritzan Gallery on Monday, Thursday and Friday. And the animated films will be screened on Tuesday and Wednesday. Budgets range from £0 to £1 million.

First-time filmmakers

The film festival definitely captures all levels of filmmaking. Another heartening aspect of the ERFF and for the future of indie and other filmmaking is that they’ve received a huge number of films from first-time filmmakers. So much so, they are introducing a new award for first-time filmmakers.

Challenge

Also part of the festival is that filmmaking and performing arts students at South Devon College are taking part in a 72-hour film challenge. with the winner being part of the fest.

Creativity, collaboration and shared screening and filmmaking enjoyment, that’s what we love about festivals and the English Riviera Film Festival is defo capturing those ideals.

The English Riviera Film Festival runs from 1-6 November | web | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram



English Riviera International Film Awards takes place at South Devon College on Saturday, November 6.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

