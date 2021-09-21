Iris Prize 2021 | 15 Best British shorts in competition

Organisers of the Iris Prize have announced the 15 filmmakers who are competing for this year’s Iris Prize Best British Short supported by Film4 and Pinewood Studios. Additionally, UK audiences can join in the experience by watching all the nominated shorts for free online.

Diversity and representation

The films take us into some of our darker depths but also celebrate our moments of pure joy. Diversity and representation are highly visible in many of this year’s stories. Leo LeBeau’s Birthday Boy focusses on a transgender teenage whilst Three Letters from Welsh filmmaker stars former Mr Gay Wales, Paul Davies, who is also an advocate for disability. Directed by Ian Smith, he’s one of three Welsh filmmakers nominated alongside Eli Blose-Mason and Rosemary Baker who directed the animated Cwich Delien and dramatic Lesbian respectively.

Mencap ambassador George Webster is the charismatic star of S.A.M, directed by Neil Ely and Lloyd Eyre-Morgan who are no strangers to Iris Prize, having both been received Best of British nominations in previous years, with Lloyd winning for the hugely popular Closets. Interestingly, their frequent collaborator as cinematographer Mat Johns has directed the nominated Inertia.

Film4

This marks the continuation of a three-year sponsorship agreement with British producer/broadcaster Film4 which will see all nominated British shorts being available to watch for free on All4 after the festival.

All the nominated films are eligible for consideration for BAFTA and can automatically be entered by the filmmakers.

Shortlist

You can view all the shortlisted films with extra details about the directors and images by following this link: irisprize.org/best-british-2021

The winner will receive an exclusive screening of their film in the deluxe John Barry Theatre at Pinewood Studios complete with red carpet, and a welcome reception with drinks and canapes sponsored by Pinewood Studios Group.

The montage of the 15 films competing for the 2021 Iris Prize Best British Short supported by Film 4 and Pinewood Studios was made with music track, DWY provided by Scottish synthpop duo, HYYTS

The world’s largest LGBT+ short film prize

The 35 international short films competing for the Iris Prize supported by The Michael Bishop Foundation have also been announced shortly with £30,000 prize going to the winning director. The Iris Prize continues to be the world’s largest LGBT+ short film prize.

Full details of the programme and events can be found on www.irisprize.org

The box office is now open Tickets are available at irisprize.org/boxoffice or in person from 5 -10 October at the Festival Box Office in Premiere Cinemas 30mins before each screening and Festival Club, Queens Arcade, between 10am and 5.30pm.

The festival opens on Tuesday 5 October and close on Sunday 10 October, with all screenings, talks and events available online for free. There will also be a pay-per-view catch-up service which will run until the end of October.

The main festival sponsors are: The Michael Bishop Foundation, Welsh Government, the BFI awarding funds from The National Lottery, Ffilm Cymru Wales, Film 4, University of South Wales, Cardiff University, Co-op Respect, Bad Wolf, Gorilla Group, Peccadillo Pictures, Pinewood Studios, Attitude Magazine, Diva Magazine and The Ministry of Sound. The festival also works in partnership with BAFTA Cymru, Pride Cymru and Stonewall Cymru.

