Cornwall Film Festival | new venue announced!

Last week saw the official launch of Mor Media Charity – the umbrella charity organisation responsible for the Cornwall Film Festival.

The fun launch event was held at the Princess Pavilions and Gyllyngdune Gardens, and was attended by film and media professionals, the Falmouth mayor, Steve Eva, as well as local business owners.

New venue

Louise Fox, Mor Media Charity director, announced that the Princess Pavilions will be the venue for this year’s 20th ‘Platinom’ (Cornish for Platinum) edition of the festival, a week long event from 15 – 21 November.

Legacy

Reflecting on 20 years of the Cornwall Film Festival, Louise said: “I’d like to think that we’ve made a difference in the whole 20 years, I’ve certainly seen in my time people going into production or going into great jobs.

“The 20-year legacy of the Cornwall Film Festival has made a lasting impact. I think we’ve always been more than a film festival.”

Match fit

The Princess Pavilions has recently reopened after a period of closure during the pandemic, and is now in the hands of the town council and people of Falmouth. Mor Media Charity are working closely with director of cultural services, Henrietta Boex, to get the Pavilions ‘match fit’ for festival events.

Louise said “There’s a lot of work to do but we have a lot of support from the community, and, together, we hope to create a truly great entertainment venue for the people of Falmouth, owned by the people of Falmouth.

Originality

The week-long Cornwall Film Festival will feature curated screenings with film+ activity features, and emerging filmmaking voices that demonstrate new approaches and originality to the screen.

Diversity sits at the heart of the 2021 programme in.

Expect: GALAS | SCREEN HERITAGE & ARCHIVE | DOCUMENTARIES | BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH FILMMAKERS | THRILL | FROM EUROPE WITH LOVE | WONDERFUL WORLD | SHORT FILMS

Digital Futures

This year will also introduce Digital Futures, a new programme of creative media projects designed to equip young people and create digital citizens for the future, with an emphasis on health, wellbeing and creativity, drawing from and inspired by the moving image.

Community Stories

Mor Media Charity isn’t just focusing on the festival – they’re currently offering a free creative writing programme for Cornish residents, as well as having a new community project in production – Community Stories Cornwall, the follow up to the hugely successful Coronavirus Stories, Cornwall project – a social record of people living in Cornwall during Covid now on it’s way to the British Library.

To learn more about Mor Media Charity’s festival, events, community and education projects check out their new website – mormediacharity.org

top image: Mor Media Charity Director, Louise Fox, Mor Media Charity launch, 20 August, Princess Pavilions. Photo Credit: @juliaannawrzesinska & @jw.photolens

