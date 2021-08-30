CVP supports English Riviera International Film Awards

The English Riviera Film Festival has been banging multiple drums for the past seven years, but they got together with such rhythmic ease there’s no wonder it has been gathering an increasing following. Now the ERFF has bagged a new and incredibly appropriate sponsor in the form of CVP, one of the largest independent suppliers of production equipment for the media and entertainment sector in Europe.

CVP are sponsoring the English Riviera International Film Awards – the culmination of the week-long fest.

As in previous years, the beautiful awards trophies themselves – the ‘Rivieras’- will be handcrafted by Our Glass of Cockington.

Which brings us back to those drums. Powerhouse behind the festival, filmmaker John Tomkins is keen to show the region in its best light possible. And the trophies are part of that, as a little bit of the English Riviera wends its way around the world to the international filmmakers who have managed to bag an award.

Another drum is the promotion of the filmmaking talent that the region has, which is enhanced by the rich variety of up country and out of country films on show.

There’s also the educational side of the ERFF, which has seen it team up with South Devon College Hi Tech & Digital Centre.

And Claire Bueno of online film magazine Premiere Scene will be conducting online interviews with Film Producers throughout the festival week, while festival goers will be able to attend events in person at Artizan Gallery.

The English Riviera Film Festival runs from 1-6 November | web | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

