Celestial / Connor Raithby directs South West sci-fi thriller

“Lock your doors, lock your windows and do not leave the premises. There has been a warning for the South West region, of an Unidentified Object that has crash landed,” says the tag lines to Connor Raithby’s South West sci-fi thriller Celestial.

With some fantastic shots, slick editing and a build-up of tension as home become alien territory. The music is great too, adding an extra layer of atmosphere and texture.

Take a look a Connor Raithy’s The Quarantine Couple

Connor Raithby | Facebook | Instagram

