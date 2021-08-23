D&CFilm

Casting Call | lead roles plus extras

A short film hopefully shooting next month (September), outside the Langport area. Written by Connor Raithby, Directed by Connor Raithby and Jack Turner. Other members of the crew as well.


Main cast
Male aged 17-20

Female aged 17-20

Extras
Male and Female aged 16-20

Contact Connor Raithby at connorraithby@gmail.com

top image: Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

