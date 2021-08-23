Casting Call | lead roles plus extras

A short film hopefully shooting next month (September), outside the Langport area. Written by Connor Raithby, Directed by Connor Raithby and Jack Turner. Other members of the crew as well.





Main cast

Male aged 17-20

Female aged 17-20



Extras

Male and Female aged 16-20

Contact Connor Raithby at connorraithby@gmail.com

