Plymouth | Local shorts and archive footage at Open Air Cinema

Visitors to Plymouth Arts Cinema’s Open Air Cinema events at Tinside Lido will be treated to a programme of short films to accompany the main features.

Local filmmaking talent

The independent cinema occupies a key position in the South West’s film culture and is keen to both showcase the local filmmaking talent of today, and to delve into the archives to unearth footage of Plymouth in days gone by. This has been made possible with support from the BFI Film Audience Network and a variety of local partners in film.

Culturally rich

Plymouth’s museum, The Box and archive aficionados Compass Presents have collaborated to produce a programme of short, culturally rich treasures, compelling in content and chosen specially to connect local audiences to their communities, landscapes and histories.

Marine theme

A marine theme runs through the first weekend of films at Tinside Lido with ‘Jaws’, ‘The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou’, and ‘Bait’ (20 – 22 August). Two short films by Devon-based filmmaker Amanda Bluglass will be shown in advance of ‘Jaws’ and ‘Bait’. These are “Beneath 360,” A unique perspective on the art of high board diving, featuring Plymouth’s own Olympic gold medallist and world champion, Tom Daley, and Ray, “A Life Underwater,” an affectionate portrait of octogenarian Plymouth diver Ray Ives, exploring his salvaged treasures and philosophical outlook.

Emerging talent

Emerging filmmaking talent will be celebrated with award-winning short films by final year BA Hons Film and Screen Arts students at Plymouth College of Art. ‘Joseph’ by Ceri-Louise Prowse is paired with ‘The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou’. ‘Can You Hear The Choir’ by Jacob Bamford-Elsdon will accompany ‘Bait’ and ‘Out’ by Matthew Falle will be shown before ‘Thelma and Louise.’

Excellence

Chris Bailey, Senior Lecturer at Plymouth College of Art, said: “Throughout the pandemic, we are absolutely thrilled with how our students have responded and worked to produce work of such excellence. We are incredibly proud to be able to collaborate with Plymouth Arts Cinema to share these films with a public audience and hope that it helps to inspire others to explore and develop their creativity in the city.”

Short film programme

This short film programme has been made possible with support of the BFI Film Audience Network, awarding funds from the National Lottery in order to bring this project to more audiences across the UK.

The full programme of Open Air Cinema events can be found here: https://plymouthartscinema.org/whats-on/open-air-cinema-2021/

Tickets for Open Air Cinema are £12/ £10.80 for PAC Friends/ £8 for ages 12 and under.

Plymouth Arts Cinema would like to thank local organisations and businesses across Plymouth who will be kindly providing sponsorship for the events: Plymouth College of Art, Plymouth Marjon University, Eco Environmental Bird Control Specialists, Plymouth Citybus, Summerskills Brewery, Burts Snacks, Chris Kallis Solicitors, The Muscle Clinic Massage Therapy, National Marine Aquarium, The Box, Plymouth City Council, The National Lottery/ BFI FAN.

Top image: Artwork by Chris Wharton

