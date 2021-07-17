Filmathon: the sequel | need a reason to create something new?

Following on from last year’s hugely successful online Filmathon event, D&CFilm and SW FilmMail have partnered with the Exeter Phoenix and are looking for short films to be considered for a special screening event in August.

Something new!

Films can be up to 7 minutes in length and must have been completed this year… but we strongly encourage you to create something new!

Films can be of any genre or theme but must be made with a 12A audience in mind. You can make, create and submit from anywhere in the UK but there must be a South West connection to be eligible (the full rules and terms can be found on the FilmFreeway page).

Big Screen

Submitted films will be given the chance to exhibit on the big screen in Studio 74, Exeter Phoenix on Wednesday 11 August, 7:30pm as part of Exeter Phoenix’s Reason to Create Festival, (9-15 Aug). Do join us beforehand as well for a networking event (details below).

Selected films will be watched by a panel of guest judges (TBA) and their favourite and the audience choice winner will be eligible for prizes.

Two Short Nights

Anyone who submits a film will automatically receive a code for 50% off the submission fee for next years Two Short Nights Film Festival.

If you are eager to get making and get back in a cinema to watch great films by South West filmmaking talent, then this is all the reason you need!

SUBMIT YOUR FILM(S)

Via FilmFreeway

Via Google Forms

Deadline – 31 July

If you have any questions then please send us an email (info@devon-cornwall-film.co.uk)

FILMATHON: NETWORKING EVENT

Creative Hub Social hosted in partnership with Cine Sisters South West and SW FilmMail

11 August from 5:30-7pm in the Workshop

Join Exeter Phoenix Creative Hub, Cine Sisters South West and SW FilmMail in the first, in person, Creative Hub social this year.

This is a chance to have a drink on us and meet others within the creative community and find out more about project, events and activities taking place around us.

Catch up on the First Filmathon hijinx

