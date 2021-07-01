Summer of Open Air Cinema at Tinside Lido and The Box

Plymouth’s independent cinema – Plymouth Arts Cinema – has announced a programme of Open Air Cinema events through July, August and September. This year, films will be shown at the spectacular waterside location of Tinside Lido, and at Tavistock Place, in an exciting new collaboration with The Box.

The treat we all need

Director and Film Programmer Anna Navas said: “We are so happy to be able to run Open Air Cinema again this year. It feels like just the treat we all need – there’s nothing better than watching a film under the stars with your friends.

Gems

“We are celebrating with a programme that really does include the best that cinema has to give, from the Hollywood greats to cult classics. We are also delighted to be working with The Box to screen a series of gems from the archive.”

A museum-themed weekend will take place from the 29 – 31 July, with recent critically-acclaimed film Ammonite, telling the story of pioneering fossil-hunter Mary Anning, and Bringing Up Baby, a pure Hollywood classic with a missing dinosaur bone as a plot device!

Classic Jaws

It wouldn’t be Open Air Cinema at Tinside without a screening of Jaws, and the classic shark movie will be joined by Wes Anderson’s sublime, quirky, The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou and Cornish filmmaker Mark Jenkin’s cult hit Bait, from 20 – 22 August.

The second weekend at Tinside, from 2 – 4 September, will be all about coming together with friends, with Some Like it Hot, the dazzling romantic comedy starring Marilyn Monroe, feelgood Beatles musical Yesterday, and a 30 anniversary screening of the iconic Thelma and Louise.

Archive films and short films

Each screening will begin with a brief programme of archive films and short films, as Plymouth Arts Cinema and The Box unearth footage of Plymouth in days gone by, and showcase the local filmmaking talent of today.

Priority booking is available to PAC Members from 1pm on Friday 9 July. Tickets go on general sale at 1pm on Tuesday 13 July. Tickets are £12/ £10.80 for PAC Friends/ £8 for ages 12 and under.

Sponsorship

Plymouth Arts Cinema has also unveiled a list of local organisations and businesses across Plymouth who will be kindly providing sponsorship for the events: Plymouth College of Art, Plymouth Marjon University, Eco Environmental Bird Control Specialists, Plymouth Citybus, Summerskills Brewery, Burts Snacks, Chris Kallis Solicitors, The Muscle Clinic Massage Therapy, National Marine Aquarium, The Box, Plymouth City Council, The National Lottery/ BFI FAN.

Burt’s Snacks will be providing an extra treat for all ticket holders, with a free packet of crisps when they arrive.

Summerskills Brewery said: “We are delighted that the Open Air Cinema is able to go ahead this year and are very happy to be a sponsor to the Plymouth Arts Cinema again.”

Inspiring

Plymouth College of Art said: “The world needs creatives now more than ever, which is why we’re thrilled to support Plymouth Arts Cinema in bringing back their Open Air Cinema. Events like these are exactly what the South West needs to inspire the next wave of local filmmakers.”

Plymouth Arts Cinema website

Artwork by Chris Wharton

