Inside the Museum | behind the scenes at Exeter RAMM

Film has a unique way of being able to get an evocative first-hand glimpse behind the scenes. New film series Inside the Museum does exactly that at Exeter’s Royal Albert Memorial Museum and Art Gallery.

Nail shells to boomerangs

From gold bracelets to turkey bones, snail shells to boomerangs, this series of nine short films gives viewers exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the museum.

Have you ever wondered what happens when the museum doors are closed? Who puts up the exhibitions and displays at RAMM? How are delicate textiles conserved?

Voyage of discovery

Inside the museum provides a unique glimpse into the history of RAMM’s building and collections. RAMM’s curators, conservators, technical and front of house teams lead us on a voyage of discovery showing us rarely-seen objects in RAMM’s stores and introducing the team that makes RAMM such a special place.

Vivien Leigh

See garments that once belonged to Queen Victoria and Vivien Leigh, hear the fascinating story of the Australian aboriginal cricket team’s visit to England and marvel at the size of the extinct moa’s leg bone.

Amal Ghusain, Exeter City Council’s lead for Communities and Culture said: “This film series has been produced to help people feel closer to Exeter’s much-loved museum and give an insight into the work that happens behind the scenes.

“We are encouraging everyone who has enjoyed these films to sign up to RAMM’s free membership scheme, to show their support of the museum. By signing up for membership, they will get tailored news and content about the museum including behind the scenes information as well as special offers from the Shop at RAMM.”

Inside the Museum has been produced by Preston Street Films and funded by the government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

A new film will be released each week, starting with Natural Sciences. All films can be viewed on RAMM’s website

