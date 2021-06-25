ADAPT 2021 | Plymouth College of Art student film showcase

Plymouth College of Art students graduating from BA (Hons) Film & Screen Arts and BA (Hons) Digital Media Production will be showcasing their work at ADAPT 2021, hosted by Plymouth Arts Cinema, from Saturday 3 July to Friday 9 July, running from 10am until 4.30pm.

Designed, planned and curated by the students themselves, the work featured in the showcase is the culmination of three years of degree-level study. The diverse ADAPT programme includes scripted drama, cinematic documentary, experimental film, fashion film, commercial media, games and animation.

ADAPT

The title for the show, ADAPT, was chosen because it highlights what has become one of the most valuable skills that students have developed during their studies. To adapt is to be positive, filled with possibilities and creativity. It suggests defiance in the face of adversity and confidence in being able to deal with what the future holds. Through what might euphemistically be called ‘interesting times’, the students have continued to create, experiment and develop in their medium and have produced incredible work that reflects and responds to the world around them.

Continuing to create

Combining the work of graduate students on BA (Hons) Film & Screen Arts and BA (Hons) Digital Media Production, the students’ output has been split into four hour-long programs that contextualise how they have continued to create new work despite a global pandemic; Captivate, Reflect, Gravity and Levity.

Captivate / Reflect

Captivate is the first of the four hour-long programs, featuring commercial film and media. A collection of music video, animation, advertising and editorial film and media, the Captivate program showcases creative storytelling and experimental approaches to commercial, broadcast and online platforms. Following Captivate is Reflect, mixing real and imagined documentary narratives viewing the world and times we have found ourselves living in. This selection looks back at the personal in the universal with focus on family, isolation and the self.

Gravity / Levity

One of two scripted programs, Gravity is a collection of short scripted films that explore some of the darker sides of life, humanity and beyond. It features work that considers mature approaches to neurodiversity, spirituality, abuse and grief. After Gravity is the Levity program, a collection of short scripted films with a more upbeat approach. From finding happiness in heartbreak, to the overwhelming relief of honesty, this selection of films finds the silver linings in our lives.

Filmmaking talent

Anna Navas, director of Plymouth Arts Cinema, said: “Plymouth Arts Cinema is very excited to be open again. It feels great being able to have audiences back to sell-out screenings of films like Nomadland. We are really looking forward to collaborating with PCA to showcase the best student films from 2021 too. It feels right that our audience can have a chance to see the level of filmmaking talent at PCA. Some of these students are the future of UK filmmaking.”

Students showcasing their work include award winners such as BA (Hons) Film & Screen Arts third years Yergalem Carimini and Sonny Layton, who took home awards from the Royal Television Society’s Devon & Cornwall Television Awards 2021, with Yergalem winning the Craft Award for Production for her short ‘La Volpe’ and Sonny’s animation ‘1977’ winning the Animation award.

Sonny Layton said: “I’m so glad the course is able to have a physical showcase of our work. We have all worked very hard on our projects and it will be so satisfying to screen them properly for our friends, families and the public. I can’t wait to see my music video on the big screen!”

Visit the student website here: adaptshowcase.com

