Casting call | musical comedy short needs acting talent

Devon-based director Dom Lee is currently casting his next short film – a musical comedy. The music and lyrics are being written by Grace Hancock. Dom and Grace were part of a team which made Counsellors, the witty winner of Exeter Phoenix’s 48hr Film Challenge in 2019.

Between The Lines follows shy book lover Jane, who has too unexpectedly pitch to save her beloved library from closure… but help is on hand from an unlikely source – a series of book characters who come to life in fantastical musical sequences. The film is being co-produced by Jeff Sleeman.

Filming will provisionally take place in Devon from late August. This is of course dependant on COVID.

Send Dom an email (hello@domlee.co.uk) to register your interest or to ask any questions.

