Big Screen In The Park | Get to the cinema outside this summer

Sharing personal and communal experiences in a crowd in a park in Exeter is the sign of summer. A normal summer… ish. The announcement that the Big Screen In The Park returns to Exeter is like welcoming in a whole host of swallows.

The Big Screen In The Park will run from 11 – 14 August 2021, “so save the date for movie magic under the stars,” says the Exeter Phoenix.

But don’t think the anticipation is over just yet, because we don’t know what’s going to be on. This year’s extra special lineup of films will be revealed by Exeter Phoenix very soon when tickets go on sale, they say. You’re advised to keep an eye on Exeter Phoenix’s website, Facebook and Instagram channels for this year’s film announcements.

Previous years’ films have included the family favourite Toy Story, new releases such as The Greatest Showman and Black Panther, and cult classics like The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Donnie Darko and The Shining

If you’re still a bit undecided – what’s another summer night in, afterall – the clincher should be Big Screen In The Park has been named as ‘one of the best outdoor cinemas’ by The Guardian.

The Exeter Phoenix says: “Don’t miss out on the opportunity to enjoy the magic of the movies on our huge 10m screen, with the stunning illuminated backdrop of our beautiful Cathedral city.”

Visit www.bigscreeninthepark.co.uk for more information and all the latest announcements.

Get out to the outside cinema in Plymouth too.

