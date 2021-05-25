Short stylish doc captures last launch from Penzance dry dock

Visually mesmerising and historically important Gry Maritha, Penzance Dry Dock, by Christopher Trevena records the last day of the Penzance dry dock.

The sad, industrial ballet documents the boat-based bustle, but its the people and their industry in the early hours that adds a real humanity to the observations.

“What began in 1834 ended on 12th May 2021. The oldest Dry Dock in Europe ceased operations. This is an account of the last launch, Gry Maritha,” says the film.

The framing and the pacing of the 10-minute documentary draw you into the well-established routine. And there’s a poignancy to the movements when you consider this is the last time these things will happen.

Chris records visually pleasing sites around Penwith and has a photographic background that includes recording musicians such as Mildred Maude. But his inspiration from Mark Jenkin, Robert Eggers and Georges Méliès shines through with his creation of such compelling image-led storytelling.

Watch Gry Maritha, Penzance Dry Dock and see the rest of Chris’s films on Youtube.

