English Riviera Film Festival | 7th edition of South Coast fest

The English Riviera Film Festival is shifting into gear for its 7th edition. And much as the film jewel of the French Riviera is at Cannes, the ERFF is getting a rep as a glistening event that draws in creative talent to network and nurture while attracting gems from around the world. Think a friendly, underground, accessible Cannes with wide eyes and warm inclusivity.

With film festivals throughout the world being hit by the Covid, the English Riviera film fest was no different. It turned its impressive screening online in 2020, but for 2021, it is promising to return a live audience to South Devon College’s state of the art hi tech and digital centre in Paignton, Torbay.

Make your film

The call for films is on Film Freeway, and because of the challenging times, films are eligible to entry made right up to the final deadline of August 31, 2021. So if Covid got in the way of your making or production schedule, fear ye not. Take care, and get your film made.

Dénoûment

The dénoûment (how’s that for a taste of Cannes?) is always the good-natured prize giving, where filmmakers are awarded that famous piece of Torbay in the shape of Our Glass of Cockington. And the festival’s tie-in with South Devon College ensures that education and inspiration is at the heart of the ERFF. This year a new category is the form of Best Score, an often overlooked aspect of filmmaking, which can enhance the emotional and dramatic punch of any film.

Founding father

The seven-year growth and development has to be put down to the energy, enthusiasm and gritty determination of the festival’s founding father, John Tomkins. John, a filmmaker in his own right, has a vision to create a filmmaking hub in the South West to recognise the talent of the inhabitants and the beauty of the surroundings.

The ERFF judges are drawn from the world of film in the South West and this year feature Exeter-based filmmaker Justin Carter, filmmaker and film journalist Claire Bueno, educator and reviewer Molly-Mole Povey and filmmaker Ashley Wing.

As yet unknown are the events that accompany the film festival. These have ranged from a week and more of screening events, industry workshops, panels and networking throughout Torbay exploring the history, heritage and creativity of film in the bay. And had included film stalls during the screening day to really get up close and personal to films and filmmakers.

The English Riviera Film Festival takes place on Saturday November 6, 2021

Pop over the the ERFF on Film Freeway (final deadline August 31)

