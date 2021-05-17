Clifftop drive-in cinema experience returns to Cornwall

Wavelength Media’s Drive-In Summer Cinema Series – where the drive-in cinema is on a clifftop – could well be one of the cinema success stories of 2020. Now the event series is surfing back into Cornwall for 2021. There’s an epic schedule of family-friendly flicks, cult cinema classics and gnar-shredding surf movies. And this year will feature additional afternoon screenings on bigger LED screens as well as an exclusive Surf Film Festival, celebrating current and classic surf cinema.

Beautiful outdoor cinema

Quoted by Time Out Magazine as ‘the most beautiful outdoor cinema (it’s number 14 – that’s in the world, mind)’, last year’s alfresco cinematic sessions provided the perfect backdrop of peeling waves and stunning sunsets. Although in a neighbouring field (but still within Trebelsue Farm), the Wavelength Drive-In Cinema Series 2021 has the same awe-inspiring setting overlooking hotspot; Watergate Bay Beach, near Newquay, North Cornwall, just from a different angle.

With space for over 200 cars and vans, the series will kick off on Friday 16 July, showing the 1978 ‘coming of age’ surf film, Big Wednesday in the evening and mockumentary comedy, Surf’s Up in the daytime.

A total of 21 screenings will take place throughout the summer from July, across every weekend (from Thursdays to Sundays), with the sun finally setting on the sessions on 15 September.

Showtimes

The daytime showings will start at 12.45pm throughout with a host of fun family-friendly films such as The Goonies, The Greatest Showman, Moana and Pirates of the Caribbean amongst many others. The evening films will commence at 6pm. Some of the timeless cult classics set to screen include much-loved Dirty Dancing, legendary drive-in film, Grease and Spielberg thriller, Jaws. The surf-inspired movie line up will see exhilarating and entertaining options such as Blue Juice, Point Break, Riding Giants and Big Wednesday displayed atop the Atlantic Ocean. The full and extensive line up is available via Wavelength’s website.

‘Bubbled’

Demand for this carefully socially distanced concept, is expected to be extremely high as holidaymakers and local residents alike make forward plans across summer 2021. With Cornwall set for a serious staycation boom and activities filling up fast, it is vital that cinemagoers pre-book in advance to avoid missing out on this unique experience. Cinema-goers can make either individual or ‘bubbled car’ bookings immediately.

Safety

The Wavelength team, behind Europe’s original surf publication, Wavelength, are working in close collaboration with Cornwall Council to ensure all public safety requirements are met and exceeded across the summer events. Up to 200 cars per session will be parked in an appropriately safe and structured way and there will also be a host of on-site options including street food, live music, a socially distanced tombola, popcorn stands and craft beer bars. Safety-led additions such as hand sanitisers, facemasks and queuing processes and signage will be included across the event site and operational running of the sessions.

New appetite

Wavelength director Guy Hayler told D&CFilm: “We are so excited to bring back the cinema series for 2021. It was so successful during 2020 post-lockdown and we expect demand to be equally as high this year, particularly given the new appetite for fresh air events. Last year, there was the sense that it was the tonic everyone needed, and similarly this year, we aim to give locals and holidaymakers a uniquely enjoyable and suitably safe experience.”

A whole new level

Guy continued: “For 2021, we’ve taken it to a whole new level, with more fun to be had in the only clifftop drive-in cinema experience in the South West with plenty of new elements, including more films, more screenings on even bigger screens and more food variety.

“That said, some things worked so remarkably well last year that we would be mad to change them – particularly the Fisherman’s Friends’ performances. These were so popular that we now have five weekends with them confirmed! So, if you’re in Cornwall this summer, don’t miss out on this epic clifftop experience in an absolutely unrivalled setting.”



Tickets for the drive-in events are available at a cost of either £6 per person or £26 per car or van and driver with a maximum of five people per vehicle – these can be purchased from the Wavelength website, see here: https://wavelengthmag.com/drive-in-2021/line-up.



This year, the team is also offering the option to purchase an open-air cinema ticket for £7 per head. Ongoing announcements will also be made on Wavelength’s Instagram account which can be accessed at @wavelengthsurfmag throughout the summer. The Surf Festival line up is to be confirmed.

