What if YOU spoke? | Masterclass production brief

Libraries Unlimited – those people who run Devon libraries – and their partners, are looking for a highly proficient individual or small company to film, edit and produce a new series of pre-recorded creative masterclasses.

What if YOU spoke?

What if YOU spoke? is a new programme of writing competitions and masterclasses aimed at Devon-based 15–24-year-olds, led by Libraries Unlimited in partnership with Pen to Print, the University of Exeter & Africa Writes as part of Exeter UNESCO City of Literature. In a bid to inspire the next generation of writers to share their voices and get writing, we’ve commissioned a series of competitions and classes which will be shared as a free resource via libraries across Devon.

Writing classes

10 pre-recorded writing classes 60-90 minutes in length will be available online for a fixed period of time, with each class culminating in a competition to win an ipad. The best submissions will also be published in Pen to Prints magazine ‘Write On’, with free copies distributed across Barking & Dagenham and Devon Libraries.

Masterclasses

Alongside these classes they are also creating 2 other masterclasses to accompany our new Escape Room installation – The Lost Librarian. These are both 60 minute classes – filming to take place in Bristol. For all classes we would like to follow the ‘Masterclass’ style format, with classes broken down into shorter individual lessons, for example – lesson 1. Setting the scene; lesson 2 – Characters etc. The films will be shared via librariesevolve.org.uk. An example of this format can be found at: https://www.masterclass.com/classes/

Production

Writers are all currently generating scripts, which are to be signed off by the Evolve Team two working weeks prior to filming – scheduled at present to take place take place between June and July 2021, dependent on restrictions. Filmmakers must be able to travel or arrange for filming to take place across the UK. Locations include Devon, Bristol, Scotland, London and Birmingham. Editing to be signed off by the Evolve Team, some contributing artists may also want to be involved in the process. All deliverables to be submitted by mid August 2021.

Budget and Expenses

There is a budget of £1000 per masterclass, equalling £12000 in total. This is to include all preproduction, filming, sound recording, equipment hire and post production.

Reasonable travel and accommodation costs to be signed off separately with the Evolve team.

Total – £12000 plus reasonable travel and accommodation costs

Delivery and Deadlines

Deliverables are 12 x masterclasses (each comprising of around 10 x 60-90 minute mini classes). 2 x Lost Librarian films to be delivered by late July 2021, What If YOU Spoke films to be delivered by mid August 2021.

How to apply

Please send a resume of your past experience and appropriate examples of your work no later than the deadline to daniel.clark@librariesunlimited.org.uk

Expressions of interest to be delivered by midnight 24 May 2021.

Interviews, if required, to take place on Thursday 27 May 2021.

