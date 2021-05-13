Key workers: the Real Heroes | Jack Turner documentary

Jack Turner took to documentary to reflect the ‘hard, difficult and isolating’ times the community has experienced. Focusing on key workers his film delves into mental health issues, the challenges of lockdown and hope for the future.

Key workers’ perspectives

“My brand new documentary Key Workers: The Real Heroes is available on Youtube. The documentary explores the themes of mental health. It goes on a journey towards finding your inner positive side by listening to key workers’ perspectives towards working during the Pandemic. I started developing this documentary straight after my Music video Yorba Hole with the Band Auto-Sleeper Legend. Three months later, it’s now getting released,” Jack Turner told D&CFilm.

“I’ve made short films and documentaries before, such as my first documentary Jack’s Perspective on: the Pandemic, but that was more a positive look during Lockdown, as it was a very scary time. Now that a year has gone by, it’s time to look at lockdown realistically. It was hard, difficult and most certainly isolating. But with the negative, there’s always a positive and I want the viewers to find that without me directly showing them.

“As to where this would fit in my filmmaking, you can now watch both documentaries Jack’s Perspective on: the Pandemic and Key Workers: the Real Heroes back to back as a 30 minute documentary.”

Visual storytelling

Jack loves film because it’s a beautiful way to be creative and tell a story, whether it’s real or not. Visually he took his cues from the storytelling of Zack Snyder. But his themes grew out of something closer to home.

“My main inspiration came from the times we are living in, really,” said Jack. “Mental health has taken a hit during the pandemic and our key workers/ essential workers are working more than ever. The normal things we are used to are now difficult such as hugging and going out! I wanted to make sure that this documentary doesn’t shy away from that! We need to see that there is light on the horizon.

Support

“I also got our local MP Rebecca Pow in this documentary to help. I can’t say thank you enough to Rebecca for taking her time to be interviewed and I have absolute huge respects for her. Thank you to everyone really such as Young Somerset, Bishops Hull Primary School and Musgrove Park Hospital, as they took the time to talk about Lockdown and how challenging it was, especially a lovely guy called Finley Burns who spoke to me about his struggles during the first national Lockdown.

Passion

“I spent four weeks scouting all over the place in Taunton. I went from Bishops Hull Primary School to Musgrove Park Hospital. Although, I also spent a lot of my time filming in beautiful areas such as a lovely Field in Bishops hull. The sun was out and it was a perfect time to film. Plus, Bridgwater & Taunton College, this is really a student project as well. But, as a filmmaker, I see it as a passion project. Thank you to Bridgwater and Taunton College for the support.

“If you do get the chance to see it, please share it! I believe (with every project that I do) that its a special one. Give it a like and also subscribe. This documentary is very emotional, but very powerful with the strong message it sends.”

Key Workers: The Real Heroes by Jack Turner premieres on Youtube on May 18

