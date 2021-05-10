Mass Observation | A snapshot of life with Cornwall Film Fest

This year’s Mass Observation event is a fantastic opportunity to capture the everyday lives of people across the UK. The first Mass Observation in 1937 coincided with the coronation of George VI and provides a fascinating glimpse into the everyday lives of people across Britain.

On 12 May, 2021 the Mass Observation Archive is calling on people to record a ‘day diary’, recording everything they do from the moment they wake up that morning until they go to bed that night.

Whether you’re working from home, doing the school run, getting a Covid jab or catching up with a friend over coffee, Cornwall Film Fest wants to hear about it. Just jot down everything you do that day and add anything you’d like to share about your life in 2021. This could be your thoughts on the day, reflecting on the past year, or anything else you’d like to share.

The written diaries will be stored in the Mass Observation Archive, helping to paint a picture of life in 21st century Britain and providing an invaluable insight into our lives for future generations of researchers and educators.

You can participate by sending your diary entries to moa@sussex.ac.uk on the 12 of May, or take part on Twitter using the hashtag #12May21. Cornwall Film Festival will be taking part and sharing across all our platforms. You can follow the project on our Twitter: @Cornwallfilm Facebook: Cornwallfilmfestival or Instagram: @cornwallfilm

You can also join in the Mass Observation event though Cornwall Film Festival’s ESF Get Creative! Workshops. Its Health, Wellness and Creativity – Cultivate Your Interest programme encourages you to find your creativity and write, even if you’ve never tried before.

The workshops are open to everybody and include: Diaries and Journaling, Haiku, Novel Writing, Journalism and Article Writing, Poetry, Biography and Autobiography. You don’t need any qualifications or previous experience! Join us from the comfort of your home, and let us help you cultivate your creativity. Workshops are free to Cornish residents (*subject to completion of ESF ID check and participants form).

