Call for films | Cine Sisters SW ‘OPEN’ event

Call for short films to be shown live in the cinema at Exeter Phoenix as part of the Cine Sisters SW ‘OPEN’ event” Wednesday 26 May 2021

Open Call for short artists films on the theme of ‘Open’

Cine Sisters SW (CCSW) invite womxn resident in Devon or Cornwall to submit their films for inclusion in their event at Exeter Phoenix on Wednesday 26 May 2021.

Screening will be in Studio 74: Cinema at Exeter Phoenix, Gandy Street, Exeter, Devon, EX4 3LS (and online).

At 8-15pm for 60 minutes

This is part of Cine Sisters SW ‘OPEN’ event of virtual and physical workshops/sessions at Exeter Phoenix

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES:

There are Three Rules:

It has to be no longer than 5 minutes Maximum length It must respond to the theme: Open It must be suitable for all audiences.

Please email submissions with ‘Open 2021′ in the subject line to: cinesisterssw@gmail.com – with links to Vimeo/ YouTube

– please include your name, contact details, social media links (Instagram/Twitter/Vimeo)

– a short description of your film and how it responds to the theme ‘Open’ (50 words max)

-artist bio (50 words max)

– send a link to your film (Vimeo/YouTube etc) password protected if you wish

– your film MUST INCLUDE titles and credits

DEADLINE: MIDNIGHT May 17 2021

Selected film makers will be notified by Thursday May 20 and works will be screened on Wednesday 26 May at Exeter Phoenix, Exeter, Devon.

A selection panel of 3 Directors/Active Members will make the final decision and let applicants know the outcome by no later than 20 May.

We regret we cannot pay an artist’s fee to participants.

Please note: Cine Sisters SW is supported using public funding by Arts Council England/ Lottery Funded

