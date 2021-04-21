Working with actors | event for new and emerging filmmakers

An industry panel will examine the challenges facing new and emerging filmmakers when it comes to working with actors, including casting and how to contract and pay them.

Organised by Equity’s Devon and Cornwall General Branch in partnership with BFI Network and Film Hub South West. the free event includes film info supremos.

Hannah Marie Williams (Casting Director from HMW.CASTING & UK Casting Specialist at Backstage) will talk about working with casting professionals and how to go about finding the right artists for your cast.

Alix Taylor (BFI NETWORK Talent Executive for the Film Hub South West) will talk about the support available at the beginning of your career.

Simon Curtis (Equity National and Regional Official) will discuss how to make an agreement with a performer, and how to treat them fairly and equally from the point of view of pay and conditions.

The Zoom event takes place on Wednesday 28 April 2021 at 6pm, and is free to attend

You can read more about Equity’s Guide to Working on Student, Short and Festival Circuit films here https://www.equity.org.uk/media/3814/equity_shorts_festivals_leaflet.pdf

To register for the event, and find out further details about the panellists, visit the Eventbrite page

To submit your question about working with actors in advance, email it to southwestengland@equity.org.uk

