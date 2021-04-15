Marvel’s Phase 4 is About to Start: What to Expect From The Black Widow Movie

It seems like yesterday when we lost our favorite Avenger, Tony Stark in Endgame and Captain America retired. As much as we want to believe that they’ll somehow be reborn, as time passes, we have to face reality and prepare for their new chapter of superheroes that will lead the franchise.

That’s why Marvel decided to show a glimpse of the past of other superheroes and Black Widow was the first in line for a standalone movie.

However, it seems like Marvel has to come up with a miracle to make her shine. Don’t get me wrong, she is a great superhero, even sacrificed herself in order to allow Hawkeye to return to the bosom of his resurrected family.

However, over the years she has been in the shadow of other superheroes, but we still haven’t got a chance to know her so let’s find out what Black Widow has to offer.

When Will It Be Released?

Disney’s media postponed the release date a couple of times due to the situation that we live in. Most cinemas are closed which is why they will release the movie on Disney+ and open cinemas on July 9, 2021.

What Can We Expect from the Movie?

The latest trailer for Black Widow shows a glimpse of Natasha’s nemesis and there were a couple of teasers that give us more information about the movie and her life choices.

From the trailer, we can find out more information about the baddie Taskmaster, as Natasha’s reflecting on the choices she made in the past turning her into a killing machine.

Cast Members

Obviously, Scarlett Johansson will return as Black Widow, but unfortunately, we still don’t have information that will play the villain in the movie.

A recent Comic-Con panel revealed that Florence Pugh will be Natasha’s surrogate sister Yelena Belova and Rachel Weisz will be the leader in the super-spy training facility.

Production Crew

Phase 4 is a big chapter in Marvel’s history that will be a new beginning in their long-running franchise.

Cate Shortland will be the opener of this important phase even though she doesn’t have a big portfolio of directed films in the past. She is known for directing Somersault, Lore, and Berlin Syndrome.

There were rumors that Scarlett Johansson is a fan of hers, which is why she pushed for her to get the job.

What do We Know About Black Widow So Far?

It is very important to note that this movie happens right after Captain America Civil War, so it is way before Thanos. Black Widow is a Russian operative in a sense but it is one of the Avengers that we know little about.

Scarlett Johansson revealed little about the movie speaking to Yahoo Entertainment as she said that she is very excited for fans to see the flawed side of Black Widow.

Scarlett is a double Oscar nominee for Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story, and this might be the year when she reaches her third nominations, which is highly unlikely since most superhero Marvel movies are not nominated for the Best Actor or Actress.

Even though Black Widow doesn’t have any superpowers, she is an important member of the team. That’s why Marvel wanted to showcase her past just so fans can have a better understanding of her part in future Marvel movies as the new phase kicks in.

Final Words

Either way, we are excited to see the upcoming Marvel movie and see how it will affect the Marvel franchise. As we all know, all of their movies are connected so Black Widow might be a gateway for revealing a new hero or adding a new chapter in the Avengers reborn.

As we all know, all of their movies are connected so Black Widow might be a gateway for revealing a new hero or adding a new chapter in the Avengers reborn.

