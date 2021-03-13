Popular Tropes in Movies, TV, and Online Slots

The recent popularity of online casinos has left many wondering what these operators have to offer that makes them such a fan-favorite with players? Luckily, the answer is pretty simple. The biggest go-to on these websites are the modern themed slots that come in every possible variation you can think of. Taking inspiration from some of the most common tropes in movies & television, it’s easy to see why people love giving these games a shot! If you’re one of the many interested in trying these games out, here are some of the most popular tropes they use.

Dystopian/Apocalyptic Future

It’s always fun to take a gander and guess what’s going to happen years from now, but it seems that TV and game writers can’t resist putting humanity through the wringer. Whether it’s in popular movies like the Hunger Games, TV series like the 100, or slot games like Apocalypse Quest, the future is somewhat bleak. The trope of oppressive governments and cataclysmic events bringing everyone down isn’t a new one, but it’s one we keep seeing more and more of recently. Thankfully, there’s always a hero in the center looking to turn things around.

A Supernatural Romance

While in the main lobby of online casinos, classics like Poker, Blackjack, and Roulette dominate, supernatural romance slots give them a run for their money in the slots section. You can try all of the games mentioned over here, and see for yourself! In the past decade, the supernatural romance trope is pretty much everywhere we turn. From blockbuster movies to hit TV shows, the romantic spin on what is otherwise a horror favorite has given movie monsters a new side that was rarely seen on TV before. Of course, online casinos have adapted this trope with pride.

The supernatural trope in all three of these categories, movies, TV, and online slots, is pretty diverse. As you can expect, the main inspiration behind these is timeless fairytales, spooky ghost stories, and big horror novels. Arguably the most swoon-worthy supernatural beings we see take center stage with this theme are vampires and werewolves. Some other honorable mentions include angels, demons, and elves.

An Old-School Haunting

Sure, some classic movie monsters might have traded in their fangs for sparkles and romance, but others never seem to quit their reign of terror over humanity. Classic horror never goes out of style, and that’s easy to see with all of the hauntings appearing throughout most popular media. While the classic haunting trope might not be getting too much attention in movies, it’s currently killing in both TV series and slot games!

Popular shows like The Haunting of Hill House have brought new life into a trope that many had forgotten, and slot games have followed suit with some excellent releases that honor the spooky vibe of classic ghost stories. What’s surprising is that this trope is starting to pick up steam again with classic video games as well. The recent release of The Medium has been very well-received, and the game is quickly becoming a beloved addition to the horror roster.

