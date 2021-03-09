Yorba Hole music video inspired by WandaVision | Jack Turner

The MCU isn’t the first place you’d think of when you see the beguiling music video for Yorba Hole, the debut single of Somerset alt folk group Auto Sleeper Legend, directed by Jack Turner.

But gird your infinity stones, because Jack told us about how the Disney TV smash hit fed into his filming asthetic.

WandaVision

“For the inspiration, I love the new Marvel show WandaVision, as it jumps decades each episode,” Jack told D&CFilm. “Episodes 1 and 2 and two stood out for me, where it was black and white and had 4:3 aspect ratio. I loved this and wanted to incorporate this style in the music video. A black and white music video with a curvy aspect ratio, whilst making it our own and different.

Auto Sleeper Legend

“The band, Auto Sleeper Legend, loved it. The song Yorba Hole doesn’t really have a narrative, more of exploring a variety of different themes. This gave me the idea to give one interpretation for the music video, so then it shows one (out of many) themes. The theme I went for was childhood, while making the video slightly edgy and artistic.”

Making the Yorba Hole music vid had its own challenges. Produced under Lockdown 3, Jack couldn’t film physically with the band. Instead he virtually directed via via Zoom calls.

“A lot of the creativity happened during post-production stages,” said Jack. “I’m very proud of this music video, as it pushed me further as a filmmaker, and I’ve never made a music video before.”

It’s a fitting first as a calling card for a filmmaker who loves everything about film.

Process

“I love the filmmaking process,” said Jack, “and I’m always fascinated towards the production & post-production stages. The final cut of a film is one thing, but the process towards it is a whole new world!”

And at the heart of Jack’s creativity is a sci-fi classic.

Dr Who

“Doctor Who was the where my creativity originated from and was heavily inspired by the idea of having ‘monster of the week” every weekend! I grew up with it since 2005! One of my films “CLONES” is a massive love letter to the show!”

