LGBT+ films and more | Iris On The Move 2021 in Plymouth

Iris On The Move 2021 is an upcoming major joint initiative between Plymouth College of Art, Plymouth Arts Cinema and Iris Prize, celebrating LGBT+ film across the world with a week-long programme of events, screenings, presentations and lectures.

Now in its 15th year, the Iris Prize LGBT+ Film Festival is home to the Iris Prize £30,000 film award, the world’s largest short film prize. This year, Iris On The Move will take place online from Monday 22 February to Sunday 28 February 2021.

The travelling celebration of film last visited Plymouth College of Art and Plymouth Arts Cinema in February 2020, with a two-day intensive programme of sessions, lectures and presentations about LGBT+ film, which included one of only seven UK pre-release previews of the major international feature film and 2019 Iris Prize winner, ‘And Then We Danced’.

Short films for free

This year gives students, staff and members of the public access to three complete programmes of short films for free, including a 72 minute compilation of last year’s entrants, Best of Iris 2020. As well as online Q&As, lectures and presentations hosted by Plymouth College of Art, Plymouth Arts Cinema will also be screening films throughout the week.

Head of Academic Research at Plymouth College of Art, Judith Noble said: “We are delighted that Iris On The Move is returning to Plymouth in 2021.

“The Iris Prize and Festival are world leaders in LGBTQ+ film exhibition and we are very lucky that they will again be able to bring the pick of their new short film programmes to Plymouth in an online accessible format.

“Hosting Iris On The Move is part of Plymouth College of Art’s contribution to LGBTQ+ History Month and we are very pleased to be working with our partners at Plymouth Arts Cinema to bring these films to the public as well as to our students.”



Keep an eye on the Plymouth Arts Cinema website for information and updates on events during Iris On The Move 2021.

top image: Still image from Victoria (2020)

