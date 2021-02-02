Two Short Nights film fest from the comfort of your own home

Film lovers rejoice! This February you can enjoy Exeter’s very own Two Short Nights Film Festival from the comfort of your sofa.

Nineteen, nineteen

For the past 19 years Exeter Phoenix has been championing the world of short film with their annual Two Short Nights Film Festival. The 19th edition of the festival was due to be held in November 2020 but was postponed due to lockdown restrictions.

Festival buzz

The festival will now be held online with Film Festival Plus from Thursday 18th – Friday 26th February 2021, giving you a unique chance to experience the film festival buzz without leaving the house. Tune in to stream hand-picked screenings, cast your vote for the Audience Choice Award, go behind the scenes with filmmaker Q&As, or dig out your glad rags for the virtual awards ceremony.

South West films

With nearly 40% of all the films selected for the festival hailing from the South West, moving the festival online means that more people than ever have the opportunity to experience the wealth of filmmaking talent in the region. A special Local Talent screening will be dedicated to showcasing the very best entries from across the South West, including filmmaker Joe Blandamer’s stop-motion short Overload which was awarded Best Animation at the Into Film Awards 2020.

48 Hour Film Challenge

Don’t miss the 48 Hour Film Challenge screening where audiences can catch the results of this year’s festival competition to create a short film in just two days.

Festival passes start at £10, or £3.99 for an individual screening. Find the full programme and more information here: https://www.twoshortnights.com/

(Psst: The festival organisers would like to thank Production Base, Red Giant, BFI FAN and MUBI who sponsored and supported this year’s festival.)

