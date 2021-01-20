Strange Storms and Symphonies | George Lloyd documentary

The soaring music of Cornish composer George Lloyd opens up the documentary about his life, Strange Storms and Symphonies.

Made by Diana Taylor and Anthea Page of Redcliffe Film Productions, Strange Storms and Symphonies: The Life of George Lloyd highlights the influence Cornwall had on the composer who was born in St Ives.

“The colours of Cornwall have meant an enormous amount to me,” explains George.

The film sets the composer in the beautiful landscape of St Ives and Zennor where he was born, and the film is a rich tapestry of George’s magnificent symphonies and music.

The documentary has had national and international screenings, picking up an award along the way.

“It is important to create an emotionally inspiring film which blends with the narrative and engages the audience who identify with the subject of the film in this case they have experienced the life of George Lloyd,” Diana Taylor told D&CFilm.

Diana has 22 years of BBC experience and set up as an independent filmmaker in 2009. In 2011, Redcliffe films was set up with Anthea Page, with the aim to make feature and documentary films on a low budget using local talent and giving young people an opportunity to gain experience in film making.

Along with documentaries and poetry films Diana has directed and edited the feature costume drama Hannah More.

Strange Storms and Symphonies was filmed in Cornwall and the Lake District.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

