£6000 for local filmmakers and artists from Exeter Phoenix

The Exeter Phoenix is offering £6000 to help local filmmakers and artists based in the South West embark on new creative projects.

Over the years, the Exeter Phoenix has awarded over 100 commissions, putting Exeter on the filmmaking map and helping local creatives take the next steps in their career.

Last year’s short film commissioned Shuttlecock (dir. Tommy Gillard) was awarded Best Short Film at the BFI London Film Festival. Could your film be next?

South West based filmmakers who have an inspiring and original idea for a short film are invited to apply now for the following five commissions:

South West Short Film (£1500)

Devon Short Film (£1500)

Artists Moving Image (£1500)

South West Documenatry Short (£1000)

Micro Short Film (£500)

On top of the commission, a further £1500 of support will be made available to each filmmaker through training, equipment hire, industry advice, mentoring and more.

Speaking about the opportunity Luke Hagan, digital programme Coordinator at Exeter Phoenix, told D&CFilm: “We had to take a break from our annual short film commissions in 2020, so we’re really excited to be able to open our 2021 short film commissions.

“The South West has such a wealth of filmmaking talent and it’s fantastic to be able to help nurture that and give opportunities to emerging filmmakers.

“We’re always blown away by the creativity and ideas that we see come through our commissions, and we can’t wait to see what comes through in 2021.”

Audiences will have a chance to see the final films at a special premiere event at Two Short Nights Film Festival later this year.

To find out more and apply, visit Exeter Phoenix’s website: https://exeterphoenix.org.uk/current-commissions/

