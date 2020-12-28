Savannah Roberts / Lemon & Honey is heady, sweet and sharp

With Lemon & Honey, indie-folk musician and filmmaker Savannah Roberts has brewed up an audio visual exploration into nostalgia and growing up that is both heady and sweet with sharp hints. The video / album is a remarkable feat of family footage blending with self-filmed elements to build up the enveloping atmosphere.

Savannah Roberts is 22-year-old musician originating from a small seaside town in South Devon. She avidly performed on Devon gigging circuit from the age of 12, featured on Devon Spotlight news for her music at 14 and performed at local festivals and carnivals throughout her teens.

Teignmouth

The South West is hugely influential to Savannah’s music, most notably the role it played in the composition and filming of her visual album Lemon & Honey that was completed in Teignmouth during lockdown.

The project is nearly entirely based in Devon and Cornwall, influencing the albums reflective lyricism and featuring many of the South West’s shores in its visuals.

Hand in hand

“As a musician, I had always been drawn to audio-visual projects, my musicianship developed along with my film skills and as an artist, these facets of myself now go hand in hand,” Savannah told D&CFilm.

“My debut release and visual album, Lemon & Honey, explores themes of nostalgia, childhood and growing up. The project was written, recorded, filmed and edited by myself remotely in the first lockdown of 2020.

Nostalgia governs the piece, with an eclectic mix of vintage camera styles used to elevate the reflective nature of the project. Savannah Roberts

“Interconnecting music videos, corresponding to the seven tracks and four interludes, encompass an overarching coming-of-age story. Nostalgia governs the piece, with an eclectic mix of vintage camera styles used to elevate the reflective nature of the project.”

Watch Lemon & Honey on Youtube, and listen to it on Bandcamp | Spotify | Apple Music | Amazon

Follow Savannah Roberts on her website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

