Plymouth Arts Cinema | £47k in DCMS Culture Recovery Fund

Plymouth Arts Cinema is one of more than 200 independent cinemas across England being supported this Christmas with £16 million in grants from the Government’s £1.57 billion DCMS Culture Recovery Fund, allocated by the BFI. It has been awarded £47,419, which will help the organization through to March 2021, after a very difficult year and months of closure due to Covid-19.

Anna Navas, director and film programmer, at the Plymouth Arts Cinema, told D&CFilm: “Plymouth Arts Cinema is a long established beacon for culture in Plymouth, and now we can envisage a future, thanks to the Culture Recovery Fund.

“The whole team is incredibly relieved and grateful for this investment, and pleased that independent cinemas have been recognised by the UK government as cultural lifelines for the communities that we serve.

“We reopened in September to sellout (socially distanced) screenings, welcoming not only familiar faces but brand new audiences through the door. Watching films has been an important way for people to get through lockdown, but after such a difficult and uncertain year, there is nothing like the sense of occasion, communality, and boost to mental wellbeing that is gained from coming together to escape into a story on the big screen.”

Prof Andrew Brewerton, chair of the Board Of Trustees, Plymouth Arts Cinema, said: “This is a significant outcome for Plymouth Arts Cinema, and demonstrates the sense of confidence that has grown around independent cinema in this most unusual of years. PAC is the home address for people who love independent cinema in Plymouth and the surrounding area.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all those in our community who continue to support us through thick and thin – this includes our audience and members, our volunteers, Plymouth’s cultural and independent business sectors, Plymouth City Council, and the BFI.”

202 cinemas have received funding so far from a £30 million pot allocated by the British Film Institute (BFI), on behalf of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, as part of the biggest ever single investment in this country’s cultural sectors.

The BFI has been accepting applications and awarding grants to independent cinemas since autumn. Plymouth Arts Cinema also received a Safety Grant, to help venues meet the immediate costs of implementing Covid-secure measures to protect staff and audiences.

Cinemas will be able to apply for another £14 million in grants in the new year as part of the second round of the DCMS Culture Recovery Fund. The new round of funding is in addition to the £30 million already being allocated by the BFI.

Plymouth Arts Cinema is now closed for the Christmas break and will reopen on January 5 with the following film programme: https://plymouthartscentre.org/whats-on/

