Culture Recovery Fund – cinemas funded in the South West

More than 200 independent cinemas across England are being supported this Christmas with £16 million in grants from the Government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

202 cinemas

202 cinemas have received funding so far from a £30 million pot allocated by the British Film Institute (BFI), on behalf of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. More grant applications from independent cinemas are also currently being assessed. Cinemas will be able to apply for another £14 million in grants in the new year as part of the second round of the Culture Recovery Fund. The new round of funding is in addition to the £30 million already being allocated by the BFI.

We’ve got a list of cinemas in the South West (see below)

The BFI has been accepting applications and awarding grants to independent cinemas throughout the autumn. Eligible cinemas were able to apply for Safety Grants, to help venues meet the immediate costs of implementing Covid-secure measures to protect staff and audiences, and larger Business Sustainability grants to help stabilise sites financially.

Cinemas need content

Recognising that cinemas need content, during this crisis, the Government’s Film and TV Production Restart Scheme has helped keep the cameras rolling at the other end of the screen supply chain. The £500 million scheme, which opened for applications in October, has assured nearly 100 productions that they will be supported if future losses are incurred due to Covid-19 and provided the confidence they need to restart filming.

Includes cast and crew over 70

The scope of the Restart Scheme has been extended so that cast and crew over the age of 70 can be included in the cover provided by the scheme. The changes to the scheme will enable productions to receive compensation for Covid-related delays affecting up to two cast or crew members over 70 years old. This extension will give productions that involve cast and crew over 70 the confidence to start or restart production, increasing employment opportunities for this group.

Extended deadline

The deadline for productions to register for the scheme has also been extended until April 2021, giving more film and high-end TV projects the security to start shooting in the spring.

The majority of the grant funding allocated by the BFI has been awarded to cinema sites in every corner of the country, from Penrith to Peckham and Penzance, with cinemas outside London benefitting from 78% of funding to date.

For many people the local cinema provides a necessary communal cultural experience and it’s a great relief that the Culture Recovery Fund can help to ensure they can survive and thrive.

Mark Jenkin

Mark Jenkin, BAFTA award-winning director and producer, said: “Independent cinemas have always been a big part of my life. From regular Saturday matinees at the Regal in Wadebridge as a child, to recently watching my film BAIT play at so many unique venues across the UK, including the Newlyn Filmhouse, just down the hill from where it was made.

“For many people the local cinema provides a necessary communal cultural experience and it’s a great relief that the Culture Recovery Fund can help to ensure they can survive and thrive.”

The BFI worked closely with individual cinemas to provide detailed and bespoke support throughout the application process.

Local independent cinemas are hubs and lifelines for communities and often the only form of culture and entertainment

Ben Roberts, BFI chief exec

Ben Roberts, BFI chief executive, said: “Across the country, local independent cinemas are hubs and lifelines for communities and often the only form of culture and entertainment. From educational programmes and workshops for young people, to screenings for the elderly and audiences with specialised needs, these cinemas play such an important role in people’s lives. The Culture Recovery Fund will mean that many of these cinemas survive the current crisis, and go on to play a vital role in the recovery of local economies and communities, bringing people together to offer joy, solace and the magic of the big screen.”

The Regent Centre in Christchurch, Dorset, will benefit from £243,405 to help this community venue and local cinema weather the storm of Covid-19. The site, which also houses a museum display dedicated to the history of the 1930s art-deco venue, creates volunteering opportunities for more than 200 local people. This Christmas, the Regent Centre plans to show new family releases like The Secret Garden and The Elfkins alongside festive favourites like Miracle on 34th Street.

The Wells Film Centre, a family run cinema in Somerset, will benefit from £78,980 so it can continue to offer its screening programme for young people, parents and babies, its popular Tea Matinees as well as its regular talks with invited art and history speakers.

Sally Cooper, Proprietor, Wells Film Centre, said: “After what has been an exceedingly difficult year due to Covid-19, the financial support from the Culture Recovery Fund has helped secure the continued survival of the Wells Film Centre so that we can continue entertaining and bringing together our local community.”

Further support

£14 million in further support will be made available to cinemas through a second round of funding allocated by the BFI early next year from the remainder of the Culture Recovery Fund. Funding was held back to allow the Government to respond to the changing public health picture and will support cinemas at imminent risk of collapse before the end of this financial year.

Cinemas which have not yet applied as well as those that have already received support will be able to apply for additional funding to help cover reopening costs from April to June next year. Guidance for applicants and eligibility criteria will be published by the BFI; Arts Council England and the National Lottery Heritage Fund have also published guidance for applications to the next round of grants. Cinemas are also able to apply to the repayable finance scheme for arts and cultural organisations.

David Harewood, actor (Tulip Fever, MI-5), said: “Independent cinemas are so very important to our local communities for the experience they give us all, whether it’s as a cinema goer or as a member of the team. Be it a homegrown British film or an all time international classic, we’ve all known the magic of seeing a film on the big screen for that very first time and the inspiration it brings.”

Hayley Squires, actor (I, Daniel Blake, Happy New Year Colin Burstead), said: “Seeing a film in a cinema is an unreplicable experience. There is something vital about the hold the big screen has on us. The cinema is a place for us all to gather and have a shared experience, while simultaneously also a very private and emotional one. Independent cinemas are starting to reopen – please support your local one.”

The list of cinemas funded to date includes the following cinemas in the South West – there are still cinemas whose funding is in progress so there will be more awards in the New Year. And of course, whilst some cinemas are open, many are closed at this time but supporting them so they will be there for audiences once restrictions are lifted is important to communities.

Alexandra, Newton AbbotWTW-Scott Cinemas South West Ltd£42,143
Bournemouth Colosseum Cinema, BournemouthLavish Life Ltd£675
Capitol, BodminMerlin Cinemas Ltd£69,200
Central Cinema, TorquayMerlin Cinemas Ltd£69,200
Curzon, ClevedonCurzon Clevedon Community Centre for the Arts Ltd£93,189
Electric Picture House, Wotton-under-EdgeElectric Picture House Cinema Ltd£27,324
Embassy Cinema, IlfracombeMerlin Cinemas Ltd£69,200
Empire, Swindon (Greenbridge)Empire Cinemas Ltd£7,863
Empire Tivoli, BathEmpire Cinemas Ltd£7,863
Film Centre, BridgwaterWTW-Scott Cinemas South West Ltd£42,143
Filmhouse, PenzanceNewlyn Filmhouse Ltd£67,406
Flora Cinema, HelstonMerlin Cinemas Ltd£69,200
Guildhall Arts Centre, GloucesterGuildhall Arts Centre£41,270
Kings Cinema, KingsbridgeMerlin Cinemas Ltd£69,200
Lighthouse, NewquayWTW Cinemas Ltd£171,566
New Carlton Cinema, OkehamptonMerlin Cinemas Ltd£69,200
Orpheus, BristolWTW-Scott Cinemas South West Ltd£42,143
Palace Cinema, CinderfordThe Palace Cinema Ltd£49,945
Palace Cinema, DevizesPicturedrome Electric Theatre Co Ltd£126,458
Pavilions, TeignmouthPavilions Teignmouth£7,036
Phoenix, FalmouthMerlin Cinemas Ltd£69,200
Plaza Cinema, DorchesterPicturedrome Electric Theatre Co Ltd£126,458
The Plaza, TruroWTW Cinemas Ltd£171,566
Plymouth Arts CentrePlymouth Arts Centre£51,789
Radway, SidmouthWTW-Scott Cinemas South West Ltd£42,143
Rebel Cinema, Bude/StrattonRebel Cinemas Ltd£10,000
Reel Cinema, ChippenhamReel Cinemas Ltd£9,997
Regal Cinema, RedruthMerlin Cinemas Ltd£69,200
Regent Centre, ChristchurchThe Regent (Christchurch) Ltd£243,405
Rex Cinema,  WarehamPurbeck Charitable Film Trust Ltd£3,707
Ritz, Burnham-on-SeaS&B Cinemas Ltd£47,142
Royal Cinema, St IvesMerlin Cinemas Ltd£69,200
Savoy Cinema, ExmouthWTW-Scott Cinemas South West Ltd£42,143
Savoy Cinema, PenzanceMerlin Cinemas Ltd£69,200
Sherborne Cinema, GloucesterWestern Theatres Ltd t/a Sherborne Cinema£45,625
Studio Cinema, ColefordMerlin Cinemas Ltd£69,200
The Watermark, PlymouthIvybridge Town Council£7,164
Tivoli Cinema, TivertonMerlin Cinemas Ltd£69,200
Totnes CinemaTotnes Cinema CIC£63,148
Wellesley Cinema, WellingtonMerlin Cinemas Ltd£69,200
Wells Film CentreWells Film Centre£78,980
Westlands Entertainment Venue, Yeovil Westlands Entertainment Venue£5,793
Westway, FromeS&B Cinemas Ltd£47,142
White River Cinema, St AustellWTW Cinemas Ltd£171,566

Please note that the award amounts listed is the total award to the cinemas – in many case this comprises a health & safety award (capped at £10k) and/or a business sustainability award. Some cinemas which have received health & safety funding may also be in the process of applying for business sustainability awards which would be announced at a later date.

top image: Photo by Erik Witsoe on Unsplash

