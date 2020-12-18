Epic Films with a Casino Theme

One entertainment form being inspired by another is not something unheard of when it comes to films. Many game developers have based their creations on characters or plots of box office films and many Epic films have strong gambling and/or casino theme. Below are some of the most exciting, and sometimes hilarious, films that have definitive casino themes or scenes and are certainly worth a watch.

The Gambler (2014)

This 2014 creation, directed by Rupert Wyatt, stars Mark Wahlberg in the role of an English Literature teacher and gambling addict who cannot resist high stakes games. Eventually, the lead character ends up losing a Blackjack game to dangerous criminals who he then owes $240,000. Following these unfortunate events, the main character begins to desperately search for solutions to pay his debt off and remain safe. The plot might be somewhat predictable but the director has done a great job of showing the dangerous underbelly of gambling addiction and how it can ruin someone’s life.

Casino (1995)

This classic film from one of the most brilliant directors, Martin Scorsese, was released in 1995 and is responsible for shaping our perceptions of the Las Vegas lifestyle. The film stars Robert De Niro, as Sam “Ace” Rothstein, who is a former gangster that leaves his previous life to live and work in Las Vegas as the Manager of a popular casino. The calm doesn’t last long as a visitor from Sam’s past drops buy and encourages him to cheat the system at the casino.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Eleven, and its sequels, have become iconic for their star-studded cast and brilliant plots. Ocean’s Eleven, directed by Steven Soderbergh, was released in 2001 and is about the lead character, Danny Ocean’s, plans to assemble a crew of the most talented con-artists to attempt robbing three of the biggest and most successful casino in Las Vegas. The movie features a lot of detail, glamour, comedic references, and elegance. With this exceptional team, Danny Ocean will not need to visit a land-based or online casino ever again. As for the rest of us, we can always try this page to see what the online version looks like. While it does not fully mimic a land-based casino, it certainly remains true to the overall theme.

Croupier (1998)

Croupier was released in 1998 and was directed by Mike Hodges. This unique and exciting film deep dives into the dark side of casino establishments, completely shattering the glamorous image that you might have. The movie follows Jack Manfred, who is a struggling writer, who makes the decision to become a croupier at a successful casino. The events that unfold thereafter inspire Jack to write a novel. However, he finds himself stuck in the lifestyle and attempts to find his way out.

Rounders (1998)

Rounders is considered to be one of the most educational casino films to date as it showcases how to carefully place bets and avoid compulsive gambling. The movie follows a law student who has a natural talent for poker. After the main character decides to leave the world of gambling behind, a friend from the past finds himself in deep financial trouble that prompts our main character to take up his station at the poker table once more.

Photo by Jonathan Petersson from Pexels

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

