£1000 for South West Documentary Short Film Commission

Every year, Exeter Phoenix helps creative filmmakers turn their ideas into a reality with a series of film commission schemes. These commissions are designed to get projects off the ground and help filmmakers take their career to the next level. Exeter Phoenix is delighted to announce that applications are now open for the 2021 South West Documentary Short Film Commission.

Live pitch

South West based filmmakers who have an inspiring and original idea for a documentary short film are invited to apply now. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to pitch their idea live in front of a panel of industry experts at Two Short Nights Film Festival in February 2021.

Cash and support

The judges will choose the winning filmmaker who will then receive £1000, enabling them to take their filmmaking to the next level. A further £1,500 of support will be made available through training, equipment hire, mentoring and more.

Short film commissions open

Speaking about the opportunity Luke Hagan, digital programme Coordinator at Exeter Phoenix, said: “We had to take a break from our annual short film commissions in 2020, so we’re really excited to be able to open our 2021 short film commissions.

Wealth of talent

“The South West has such a wealth of filmmaking talent and it’s fantastic to be able to help nurture that and give opportunities to emerging filmmakers. We’re always blown away by the creativity and ideas that we see come through our commissions, and we can’t wait to see what comes through in 2021.”

Premiere

Audiences will have a chance to see the final when it premieres at the following Two Short Nights Film Festival, where it will also be eligible for several festival awards.

To find out more and apply, visit Exeter Phoenix’s website: https://exeterphoenix.org.uk/south-west-documentary-short-film/

