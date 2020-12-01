Kickstart a career in film / new BFI-funded course

A career in the highly competitive world of film and broadcasting is something that many local school leavers can only dream of. However, those dreams could now come true – through an innovative course funded by the British Film Institute (BFI), giving 16-19-year olds the chance to kickstart a career in film.

Get Inside Movies

The BFI Film Academy ‘Get Inside Movies’ course, held by south-coast based White Lantern Film, enables students to explore their individual creativity, get hands-on filmmaking experience and work alongside seasoned industry professionals with a raft of prestigious credits to their names.

The 2020/2021 course, to be delivered in COVID-Secure conditions with the majority of sessions held online, also enables students to complete the NCFE ‘Preparing to Work in the Film Industry’ qualification – creating a springboard to further courses, work placements, and mentoring through the BFI.

Pracital creativity

Dan Pringle, course leader and film firector, said: “The ‘Get Inside Movies’ course provides students with a valuable opportunity to learn practical film making skills and develop their creativity, right here in the south of England.

Just £25

“As the course is funded by the BFI, it only costs students £25 to benefit from 50 hours of specialist training – and as the majority of the training is delivered at weekends, it’s easily managed alongside other courses or work commitments, too.”

The ‘Get Inside Movies’ Master Class Lecturers have been integral to some of the UK’s best-known TV shows – such as EastEnders – and have worked with household name production companies, including Working Title Films, Miramax and the UK Film Council.

Track record

The charity-funded course has a proven track record of helping students into fulfilling film and broadcast careers – such as 22-year-old Rebecca Timlett, who will be working on a Marvel film production in January 2021.

Rebecca said: “Everything I have achieved in my career so far as stemmed from attending the ‘Get Inside Movies’ course with White Lantern Films. I was offered a BAFTA Mentor scheme from being referred from this course, and since then I’ve worked on huge studio films such as the Star Wars franchise.”

Physical process

Jack Sutton. Courtesy of Eleonora Collini)

Jack Sutton, a Freelance Editor from Bournemouth, attended the ‘Get Inside Movies’ course in 2016/2017. He said: “I loved to make movies as a kid and although I took Film Studies in college, that was mainly theory based. I learned a lot through the ‘Get Inside Movies’ course, mainly the physical process of making a film and the steps necessary to organising a successful shoot. This knowledge helped me get accepted onto the BBC Production Apprenticeship Scheme.”

Production skills

Ruby Craig, 19, attended the course while applying for a Film Production degree at Edinburgh University. She explained: “I knew that this course would make my university application stand out. Not only did the course teach me different practical production skills, it also showed me how many different roles there are in all aspects of film making, from pre to post production. Anybody who is thinking about applying to the course just has to do it!”

Nurturing the next generation of filmmakers

Dan Pringle added: “It’s critical that we encourage and nurture the next generation of filmmakers to ensure that our incredible British film and broadcasting industry continues to thrive. The arts scene has been hit particularly hard this year, so it’s more important than ever to provide opportunities for creative minds to develop. If you’ve been thinking about what a career in film could offer you, make this the day you take that first step – who knows where it could lead!”

The Bournemouth BFI Film Academy ‘Get Inside Movies’ course, delivered by White Lantern Film, is open for applications from 16-19 years olds living anywhere in Dorset, Hampshire, Wiltshire, Somerset and Devon.



The 2020/2021 course commences on 6 December 2020, with the opportunity for students to join up until the 10 December and attend a ‘catch up’ session if required.

For more information about kick starting a career in film and to apply, visit https://www.getinsidemovies.co.uk/

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

