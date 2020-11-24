Popular Themes in Film That We Can’t Get Enough Of

There’s nothing like the thrill of watching a good movie, and it’s never been easier than today. We’ve got a whole slew of incredible movies readily available to us on streaming services, so hour’s long movie marathons are practically a weekly occasion. During this time, most of us movie fanatics have undoubtedly noticed a few themes that often pop up in popular features. While a lot of them might seem repetitive and unoriginal, there are a few we simply can’t help but love no matter how many times we see them happen. That being said, here are a few of our favorites.

The Luxuries We Can’t Afford

It seems that we love the torture of watching glamorous things we can’t afford, and with recent movies, the theme of luxury appears a lot. One of the best examples of this is grand casino locations that are quite common in action movies. Thanks to their beautiful design and the high roller games they host, these places carry an air of luxury effortlessly. While we commoners might not be able to afford a visit to any of the casinos we see on TV, we always have the option of giving these games a shot in the equally classy online casino alternatives like NetBet UK.

Of course, it’s not just stunning casino locations that we can see signifying incredible wealth in many flicks. More than a couple of popular movies feature houses that look more like a palace! Couple that with an interior that’s easily worth at least a couple of hundred grand per piece and you’ve got more than enough money to feed a small country.

We Were the Monsters All Along

Horror is undoubtedly one of the best movie genres out there. Sure, the spooks and abundance of gore shown in most horror movies aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s no denying they get the blood pumping without fail. Unfortunately for all of the B-rated horror movie fans reading this article, the theme we’re looking at here mostly relates to big-budget horrors. Of course, the theme we’re talking about is the classic message of “it’s what’s on the inside that counts”, and if something as wholesome as that doesn’t get to you, then we have bad news.

Most horror movies today like to mix it up a bit and give us some great novel ideas, but it’s not uncommon to see a ton of popular horror movies insert this message in the premise. We’re teased with the appearance of a terrifyingly gruesome monster that’s planning to kill all of our favorites, but alas, the monster is simply misunderstood. In a classic Frankenstein twist, the monster just wanted to be left alone, and it was us who acted like monsters because of our prejudice.

There’s a Hero in All of Us

Here’s one that can be just as frustrating as it is tear-jerking. This classic theme has followed storytelling in all of its forms since the beginning, and it still never fails to get an emotional reaction out of us. We spend over an hour on a movie, and often much, much longer when it comes to franchises, only to see our favorite characters sacrifice themselves in the end for the greater good.

We see this all too often nowadays, especially when it comes to morally questionable characters. Their final sacrifice at the end of the movie is used as a redemption arc to showcase that yes, they weren’t that bad. While not exactly along the same lines as the previous statement, one of the more recent renditions of this comes from the incredibly successful Avengers franchise where we see two fan-favorite characters give their own lives to save the universe.

top image: Photo by Edgar Colomba from Pexels

