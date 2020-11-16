English Riviera film fest / screenings and events

The English Riviera Film Festival has been pushed into the virtual world, but it still promises to generate the welcoming atmosphere and boundary-pushing films that has been a hallmark of its winning, engaging and inspiring success.

“We’ve tried to make it interactive and interesting,” John Tomkins, English Riviera Festival director, told D&CFilm with cheeky understatement. And there are even plans for a live broadcast of the announcement of the audience award.

Running 23-28 of November, there’s something on every day.

Feature film directors

On the Monday, five feature film directors talking about making films.

“The talk covers everything from financing for your feature, making your film, and most importantly, how to get on DVD and Blu Ray and to sell in the shops,” said John.

The panel consists of Ashley Thorpe, Lucy Townsend, Anthony Bueno, Neil Rowe and Justin Carter. Lucy’s short film Samsara won the Audience Best Film Award at the 2018 English Riviera Film Festival. And there’s an opportunity to view a new cut of Justin’s feature film Torn, online.

Women in Film

Lucy’s back in the ERFF’s first Women in Film Panel, which premiers online on November 24 2020. Hosted by photographer and filmmaker Grace Clifford, the panel of film creatives will share their experiences and inspiring stories of working in the UK and South West film industry.

There’s a wealth of talent and experience on display, which also includes Claire Bueno, Annushka Rogers, Victoria Lucie and Amanda Rowe. There is no corner of the film and TV industry that isn’t covered.

The Ballad of Lucy Sands – crew

Such is the epic nature of the indie feature The Ballad of Lucy Sands – “It’s biggest independent production I’ve seen in years,” said John – that the cast and crew interview has been split into two.

Due for release in 2021, Wednesday, November 25 sees John interview the director, composers, DoP, make up artist and other crew.

This is followed by A Campfire Tale, directed by Ted Hutchins and Ben Tallamy, with a special introduction from Ben about creating music for film.

Outbreak session

Thursday is Alien Outbreak and Last Orders day.

Katherine Drake, Ritchie Crane and Philip Alexander Baker will chat about acting in the special effects film Alien Outbreak and working with ‘things that aren’t there’, as John puts it.

There’s also the trailer to Baobab’s new film Last Orders. “I’ve seen it, I can’t wait for you to see it,” said John. “It’s out there in another frame of filmmaker. I love their style. And I’m very excited because they’re really experimental with what they do.”

Their 2018 ERFF winning film Flies is also being screened.

The Ballad of Lucy Sands – cast

On Friday, November 27, it’s time for the cast of The Ballad of Lucy Sands to share their experience of the epic film.

English Riviera Film Festival Awards Day

Saturday is a full-day of short film for the English Riviera Film Festival Awards Day programme. There’s already a buzz around the films on show, which includes the enchanting Chumbak, 2019 ERFF Best Film Winner.

Pop over to the English Riviera Film Festival site for which films have been selected and to join the screenings and panel discussions.

Split into four bite-size sections before the excitement of the awards presentation.

The awards ceremony follows at 5pm.

