D&CFilm

D&CFilm for film lovers, filmmakers and all those who enjoy the moving image

You are here: Home / News / Cine Sisters SW / support women in film in the South West

Cine Sisters SW / support women in film in the South West

By

Cine Sisters SW (CSSW), is a new group established online during lockdown for self-identifying female filmmakers in the South West.

Launch

Cine Sisters SW launched at Plymouth Art Weekender 2020 with two sessions of online screenings (2 x 40 audience bookings) and In Real Life screenings at PAC, which were sold out.

An open call drew 35 submissions – screened online & at PAC.

Women in film

“We are in the process of setting up as a CIC (Community Interest Company) so that we can apply for funds and turn our wish – to support women in film in the SW – into a reality!” filmmaker and Cine Sisters SW member of Laura Denning told D&CFilm.

“We hope to have some good news in the New Year so do keep an eye on our activities.

Winter micro-fest

“What is more we will definately be hosting a Winter micro-festival and look forward to screening lots of new work by women in the region.

“Our Facebook group currently has 70 members, and you can find us on Twitter and Instagram too. You can also drop us a line at cinesisterssw@gmail.com

Follow CineSW

Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/groups/cinesisterssw/

Twitter@CineSw

Instagramcinesisterssw

Website (under construction) 
https://cinesisterssw.wixsite.com/mysite

D&CFilm
Latest posts by D&CFilm (see all)

Filed Under: News Tagged With: , , , ,

Help us out – Pay What You Can!

(think of it as a subscription)

£
Personal Info

Donation Total: £5.00

All our content is free to read. If you appreciate what we do, help us keep doing it. Subscribe, it’s pay what you can. So if you can do. And watch the films and celebrate the creative filmmaking talent we cover.

(If you’re having trouble with the donation form, just point your Paypal to sales@newsandmediarepublic.org)

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!