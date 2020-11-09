Loki’s Game | Johan Nayar on the action dance short

The mischievous machinations of Norse god Loki creates beguiling pugilistic mayhem in the short film Loki’s Game. The film came about as a collaboration between directors Johan Nayar and Supple Nam.

Johan and Supple were introduced by a mutual friend Fraser and they hung out for a couple of days in Bournemouth getting to know each other and sharing ideas.

“It didn’t take very long before we started chatting about a possible film,” Johan told D&CFilm.

Choreography

Choreographer Supple, who’s created choreography for more top acts than you can shake jazz hands at (including the Chemical Brothers and M.I.A, as well as being Creative/Artistic Director for Sky One’s Got to Dance, plus having danced with Madonna and Destiny’s Child), wanted to branch out into directing. He and Johan collaborated to create Loki’s Game.

Action / dance / fantasy

“The two of us worked on the script and then one day in January we got together and started filming it with a really nice crew,” said Johan.

The two main actors – Axel and Andrew – had worked with Supple before. And the action / dance combo of a fantasy film was something new for Johan.

Meeting of minds

“I had done nothing like this before. It was a really interesting experience,” he said. “We split the roles for directing. Supple was very hands-on with the actors. I was taking the overview, and doing the editing. The action and the style was completely new for me, especially when combined with the steady cam,” said Johan, who described the experience as a meeting of minds.

“I definitely learnt some new things. The way Supple was choreographing while the camera was rolling – I’ve already started using that approach with actors when I know there’s going to be no dialogue in that scene,” said Johan.

Guru Shack

During the Covid-restriction times Johan has been editing and looking towards future projects, including the possibility of a mockumentary with his comedy character Guru Shak, from his Trouble with Gurus short, as a protagonist.

He’s also working on a music video with Richard Alexander Davis on a song called Call Me, and he’s looking to do more work with his band Numinous.

Original music

“All the music from Loki’s Game and Online Order, which is the short we made in lockdown, is original music. I may take some of those tracks and do some videos,” he said.

What is it that attracts Johan to a film?

Storytelling

“It’s the storytelling,” he said. “I enjoy exploring the structure of story – the beginning, the middle and the end. The three acts. Especially when there’s a twist at the end – it’s one of the key elements of the short form work that I do. How to tell stories. How to tell stories better. How to tell stories visually and with music. That’s my passion,” he said.

“I’m definitely in the camp which is about creating work which moves or inspires. It’s a stamp of yourself which you put out to the world. It’s something from inside which comes out and then it’s manifesting in the world – and when it’s out there you can see how it goes,” he said.

Loki’s Game is at the English Riviera Film Festival

