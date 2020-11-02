Mescaline Smoke / George O’Reilly directs Matt Ryder video

George O’Reilly has directed Mescaline Smoke, the latest music video for hot new nuanced, intelligent and pop-tastic musical talent Matt Ryder.

The Mescaline Smoke video marked the release of Matt’s EP.

“I came up with the idea in collaboration with Matt,” George told D&CFilm.

“Together we developed the idea through the concept of authenticity in young individuals. How it seems, through the environment and stresses of being liked, all seem to merge individuals into the same mold.

“I found it very interesting and exciting to tap into these thoughts, as it really felt like a true throwback to when I was young. I really resonated with how Matt felt, and I wanted to express that in this music video.”

George made something of a splash in the filmmaking world with his Everybody Shut Up, which premiered at last years Aesthetica Short Film Festival, and this is the fourth music vid the filmmaker from Dartmouth has made with Matt.

“I was directing this music video, alongside a super strong crew. The Cinematographer and Colourist Federico Rinaldi flew over from Rome to shoot the video, in Birmingham. He brought the visuals to a whole new level and gave such a powerful creative control to the production and myself,” said George.

“The Hair and Makeup Artist Katie Narramore was on top of her game working with very limited time to get the looks on all the dancers, and the artist Matt Ryder. But even with limited time she brought such compelling looks that really helped give the extra depth to the surreal atmosphere.”

Pop over to Matt Ryder's Youtube to see all the videos.

George O'Reilly

