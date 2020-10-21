Amplify! | 4 fab film fests rolled into one loud cinematic voice

Amplify is an online film festival which sees four become one, for a UK first.

The festivals, Film Bath, Brighton’s CineCity and Cambridge Film Festival and the Cornwall Film Festival.

That’s right, for its 19th edition, the Cornwall Film Festival is going virtual – amplifying Cornish filmmaking and Cornish voices on a national and international platform.

What’s promised is an innovative, exciting, diverse festival experience fully online.

17 days

The Amplify! Film Festival will bring together over 100 years of film festival experience, to create a 17-day online event which will amplify the voices of diverse storytellers from the UK and around the world.

Community

COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on cinema and the film industry. More than ever before, it’s important to celebrate film, the cinema experience, and the sense of community in coming together to watch films and talk about them afterwards.

Accesible

“We want to support film, support filmmakers, and support our audiences by delivering an exciting, diverse programme, as well as making sure it’s fully accessible, no matter what Covid or the government are up to,” says the Cornwall Film Festival.

“For the first time we’ll be promoting our Regional South West Shorts competition on a national and international platform – giving local talent more exposure and reach than ever before.”

The joy of film

Director of Cornwall Film Festival Louise Fox believes Amplify! will be a celebration.

“The joy of film sits at the heart of this year’s celebratory festival programme, a great example of how we can come together whilst being apart to be engaged and inspire our local and national audiences.”

In total there will be six Short programmes free to view, including the prestigious IMDb Awards from @FilmBath, @CornwallFilm‘s International short programme & South West Best Regional Shorts, as well as @CINECITY’s New Voices — regional shorts made by 16 to 25-year-olds, supported by Screen and Film School Brighton.

Amplify!

The Amplify! programme will also feature director Q&As, workshops, industry networking events, and the Young People’s Jury Programme – nurturing visual literacy, criticism and decision making and amplifying the voices of the next generation.

Check out the Amplify! Programme here: amplifyfilm.org.uk

Join the Amplify! Film Club group to chat about all things film: https://www.facebook.com/groups/amplifyfilmclub/

